If a family member falls ill with COVID-19, this has a particularly negative effect on young people from an economically disadvantaged and less educated background. These adolescents not only fall behind in school, their non-cognitive abilities also suffer: they are less prosocial than before. This means that they behave less generously, altruistically, and cooperatively. Moreover, their willingness to trust others decreases. In addition to declining academic performance, this development can also bring disadvantages for them in the long term. That is the result of a study conducted by a research team led by the behavioural economist Professor Dr Matthias Sutter at the Faculty of Management, Economics, and Social Sciences and at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Cologne. The study was published on 8 November, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO