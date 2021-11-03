CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study reveals ‘drastic changes’ in daily routines during UK lockdowns

EurekAlert
 9 days ago

Some spent an extra hour a day on chores and childcare during lockdowns, while others got an added daily hour of solo leisure time – and most of us reduced time spent on paid work by around half an hour a day. This is according to a new study...

www.eurekalert.org

