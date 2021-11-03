Nervous system manifestations of COVID-19

COVID-19 reduces the numbers and functional competence of certain types of immune cells in the blood, say LMU researchers. This could affect responses to secondary infections. The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes moderate to severe disease in 3–10% of those infected. In such cases, the immune system overreacts to the virus, triggering an aberrant innate immune response that is characterized by systemic inflammation, intravascular blood clotting and damage to the cardiovascular system. A team led by immunology professor Anne Krug at LMU's Biomedical Center (BMC), which included many researchers based at the BMC and the LMU Medical Center, has carried out a comprehensive study of this phenomenon, and uncovered hitherto unknown effects of the virus on the immune system. In the journal PLOS Pathogens, they report that, following infection with SARS-CoV-2, the numbers of immune cells called dendritic cells in the circulation decline, while the functionality of the remaining fraction is impaired. The authors believe that this could make patients more susceptible to secondary infections during, and immediately after recovery from a bout of COVID-19.

