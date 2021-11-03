CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nervous system manifestations of COVID-19

 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The cluster of neurological symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, suggests the virus can enter the brain and affect neural function. New findings were presented at Neuroscience 2021, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world’s largest source of emerging news...

MedicalXpress

How COVID-19 alters the immune system

COVID-19 reduces the numbers and functional competence of certain types of immune cells in the blood, say LMU researchers. This could affect responses to secondary infections. The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causes moderate to severe disease in 3–10% of those infected. In such cases, the immune system overreacts to the virus, triggering an aberrant innate immune response that is characterized by systemic inflammation, intravascular blood clotting and damage to the cardiovascular system. A team led by immunology professor Anne Krug at LMU's Biomedical Center (BMC), which included many researchers based at the BMC and the LMU Medical Center, has carried out a comprehensive study of this phenomenon, and uncovered hitherto unknown effects of the virus on the immune system. In the journal PLOS Pathogens, they report that, following infection with SARS-CoV-2, the numbers of immune cells called dendritic cells in the circulation decline, while the functionality of the remaining fraction is impaired. The authors believe that this could make patients more susceptible to secondary infections during, and immediately after recovery from a bout of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system

A simple stomach bug could do a lot of damage. There are 100 million neurons scattered along the gastrointestinal tract—directly in the line of fire—that can be stamped out by gut infections, potentially leading to long-term GI disease. But there may be an upside to enteric infection. A new study...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Sponge cells hint at origins of nervous system

Synapse genes help cells to communicate in sponge’s digestive chambers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Sponges are simple creatures, yet they are expert filter feeders, straining tens of thousands of litres of water through their bodies every day to collect their food. Their mastery of this complex behaviour is all the more remarkable because they have no brain, nor even a single neuron to their name.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How synapses are built and function in the nervous system

Nerve cells in the brain establish connections or synapses to form complex electrical circuits that keep people thinking and moving. Despite the importance of these synapses in mediating the flow of charged particles between neurons, not much is understood about how these connections are created. Research conducted by graduate student...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Immune system early responder can combat COVID-19

A simple RNA molecule jumpstarts the immune system’s “first responders” to viral infection and can even eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in mice with chronic cases of COVID-19, a new Yale School of Medicine study finds. The molecule, known as SLR14, is a simple, easy to manufacture, loop of RNA that...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EurekAlert

New target for COVID-19 vaccines identified

Next generation vaccines for Covid-19 should aim to induce an immune response against ‘replication proteins’, essential for the very earliest stages of the viral cycle, concludes new research carried out by UCL scientists. By designing vaccines that activate immune memory cells, known as T cells, to attack infected cells expressing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Avoiding false positive for SARS-CoV-2 when using rapid antigen tests

Washington, D.C. – November 9, 2021 – In light of frequent false positives, a team of Canadian researchers has shown that rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 work only when manufacturer instructions are followed. The research is published this week in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Automated Triage System Works for COVID-19: Study

Nov. 11, 2021 -- To get people with COVID-19 the most appropriate care – and to limit the number of patients with milder disease coming to acute care centers– researchers at the University of Pennsylvania devised an online, automated symptom triage system. How and why they developed the publicly available...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Health Systems Seeing ‘A Bunch’ Of Children Getting COVID-19 Vaccinations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Across the country, the White House estimates about one million kids are now vaccinated against COVID-19. For the most part in our area, our bigger institutions are seeing a steady stream of people signing up for shots. Smaller facilities are seeing fewer children than expected. “I’m pretty...
EDUCATION
Badger Herald

Greater risk to COVID-19 associated with genetics, systemic factors

The amount of data accumulated since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 continues to grow along with COVID-19 deaths and vaccination rates. Data in regards to COVID-19 can be about numerous consequences of the virus — including infection rates, death rates and hospitalization numbers, all of which can vary by state, county or even race. While it is important to use this information to understand how different communities and regions are impacted by the pandemic, experts emphasize taking into account the systemic factors that affect various populations.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What is primary central nervous system lymphoma?

Primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) is a type of cancer that develops in the brain or spinal cord. It starts in the lymphatic system, within immune cells called lymphocytes. People with compromised immune systems, especially those living with HIV, are at higher risk of developing PCNSL. PCNSL is a...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Study finds a striking difference between neurons of humans and other mammals

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Neurons communicate with each other via electrical impulses, which are produced by ion channels that control the flow of ions such as potassium and sodium. In a surprising new finding, MIT neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much smaller number of these channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Protection of dialysis patients from coronavirus variants of concern

Researchers led by the Marien Hospital Herne, a Ruhr-Universität Bochum clinic, have investigated the extent to which mRNA vaccines protect dialysis patients from infection with variants of concerns of Sars-Cov-2. They showed that people who regularly have to undergo dialysis form protective antibodies against Sars-Cov-2 less frequently. Nevertheless, many produce reactive T cells after vaccination, which can protect against severe Covid-19 after infection with the alpha or beta variant. The team headed by Professor Nina Babel from the Centre for Translational Medicine at Medical Clinic I of Marien Hospital Herne describes the results in the Journal of American Society of Nephrology, published online on 29 October 2021.
SCIENCE
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

