Los Angeles, CA

ACTG launches study evaluating how a history of COVID-19 and prior investigational COVID-19 treatment may affect COVID-19 vaccine response

 9 days ago

Los Angeles, Calif. – The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the largest global HIV research network, which recently expanded its focus to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today announced the launch of A5404, a clinical trial studying how prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 and receiving either an investigational COVID-19 therapy or...

