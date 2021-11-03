CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fight a God and Solve a Mystery in D&D with the KEEPERS OF THE PALE FLAME Adventure

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to bring down a god and discover the mysteries of a cult in your Dungeons & Dragons game with Keepers of the Pale Flame from M.T. Black. This new adventure is perfect for...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Bring a Fun Feywild Market Into D&D with This Supplement

If you’re planning a Dungeons & Dragons adventure that works with the Feywild (a popular choice with the recent release of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight), I’ve got a supplement to consider. Domain of Delight: The Swindle Sisters’ Marvelous Magic Market from Xhango Games and BrassikArts provides a market that...
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

A Murder Mystery That Refuses to Be Solved

Read the first chapter of Kwon Yeo-Sun’s slim novel Lemon and you could easily mistake it for a thriller. The book, translated from Korean by Janet Hong, has all the elements of the genre: protagonists haunted by an unsolved murder, a cop more interested in making an arrest than finding the killer, a dead girl whose beauty has turned her into something approaching myth. But this is a murder mystery less interested in victim and killer than in the motivations of those consuming their story—those who create meaning where, most likely, none exists. That consumption is its own violence.
ENTERTAINMENT
GeekTyrant

Build Out Your Feywild D&D Adventures with FAE, FI, FO, FUM

Many Dungeons & Dragons adventures and campaigns have been headed to the Feywild recently. You can help flesh out your adventures with the help of Fae, Fi, Fo, Fum from Brittney Hay, Basil Wright, Cameron Day, Jacky Leung, and StickyHunter which comes with 23 Feywild-inspired magical items, 30+ NPCs for you to use, and two new Ancestries to use for your characters: Lunatropos and Pump-kin. Now, all of these have been designed for Feywild adventures, but that doesn’t meant hat you can’t bring them to other settings with a little creativity. The NPCs are so detailed that it’ll be hard to not include them in your game. For example, Cheshire the Owlbear is a bard that is good at diffusing tense situations and can be a great ally, but if you cross him, he’s going to be a force to reckon with.
VIDEO GAMES
kinsmanlibrary.org

Choose Your Own Mystery Adventure

Pete the Cat has been invited to the library for a celebration and has brought cupcakes. One by one the cupcakes go missing. Why? Play along in this online adventure by watching video clip, choosing a path, following the clues and solving the mystery. This activity will be available online at https://bit.ly/MysteryAdventure during the whole month of November.
CATS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#The Keepers#The Adventure#The Mysteries#The Pale#Dungeons Dragons#M T Black#Drivethru
GeekTyrant

THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM THE ADVENTURE GAME Coming Summer 2022

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed their latest game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Adventure Game. You can play solo or cooperatively in the world of Skyrim as a surviving member of the Blades, a group dedicated to protecting the Empire of Tamriel, and band together with others to protect the land. You’ll be able to select your character from one of the Skyrim races: Nord, Dunmer, Imperial, Altmer, Khajiit, or Orsimer. You’ll fight dangerous foes like Draugr, Frostbite Spiders, Daedra, and Dwemer Constructs in the ancient ruins and tombs of Skyrim.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Review: THE DRAGON PRINCE: BATTLECHARGED is Fun and Thematic

Recently, Brotherwise Games and Wonderstorm released the board game The Dragon Prince: Battlecharged. This game allows you and up to 5 of your friends to take characters from the beloved Netflix series The Dragon Prince. The team at Wonderstorm was kind enough to send me a copy to review and it’s a game that I think many fans will enjoy.
HOBBIES
GeekTyrant

Get New ''80s and 90s Expansion for TELESTRATIONS

Telestrations, if you haven’t played, is a super funny game that is essentially telephone but with pictures. One person starts with a word and draws a picture of it. The next person writes what word they think that person drew, then the next person gets that word and draws it, and so on and so forth. Well now you can pick up an expansion with over 600 words inspired by the 80s and 90s, the Telestrations 80s & 90s Expansion Pack. This will be the perfect gift not only for those who grew up then, but to laugh as you watch younger players try to figure out what some of these things could be like parachute pants or pagers. You can add this to the base game or play it as a stand alone. You can grab a copy from the OP online store for $9.99.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY Coming November 24

DreamWorks’ next show set in the world of How to Train Your Dragon, Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, will premiere on Peacock November 24. You’ll be able to stream all 6 episodes of this new show that will follow viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were raised by dragons and learned their language, as they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
RPG
GeekTyrant

Enjoy Pudding and a Time Loop in DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with PUDDING FAIRE

If you want a bit more levity in your Dungeons & Dragons adventure check out Pudding Faire. Created by Will Doyle, Shawn Merwin, and Cindy Moore, this short module for level 1-4 characters is a fun play on time loops and has pudding. What’s there not to like? You can play it as a one-shot or even incorporate it into any D&D campaign.
LIFESTYLE
GeekTyrant

New Details and Trailer for DAWN OF THE MONSTERS

Way Forward and 13AM Games have announced new details regarding the kaiju beat ‘em up game, Dawn of the Monsters. First up, the release date has been pushed back to the first half of 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We now have details about the playable monsters:
VIDEO GAMES
WUKY

Advanced D&D Episode 32

*Views expressed on this podcast do not represent those of WUKY*. *Views expressed on this podcast do not represent those of WUKY*. In this episode, Dan & DeBraun react to Biden's new vaccine mandates, the Met Gala, & the California recall election catch up on Reservation Dogs, All Hail The King, Marvel's What If?, Star Wars KOTOR remake, Dan shares his love for Arby's, & more!
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

New AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Cookbook Coming November 23

If you’ve ever wanted to eat your way through the four nations from Avatar: The Last Airbender then you’re in luck. Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook: Recipes from the Four Nations by Jenny Dorsey will take you on a food tour through the different nations with aptly named recipes like Yue’s Mooncakes.
RECIPES
GeekTyrant

Crunchyroll Unveils Fall Anime Dub Slate and Announces New Dub for ODDTAXI

Towards the end of last week, Crunchyroll announced their slate of fall anime dubs. This fall, fans can get excited for the following anime titles to be dubbed in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. Nagatoro loves teasing and getting a reaction out of her older male classmate, but to...
COMICS
GeekTyrant

SPY X FAMILY is Getting an Anime Series

Holy cow! It was recently revealed that Spy x Family is getting an anime! I have loved reading the manga and cannot wait to watch the anime (please let someone release it as a simuldub/simulcast). The series is set to release in 2022 and Kazuhiro Furuhashi will be helming the...
COMICS
GeekTyrant

THE BOYS Season 3 - First Look at Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

Both of these characters appear in comics, and they are part of a team that makes fun of The Avengers. That team is called Payback, and they are the second most popular superteam behind The Seven. Not only does the character sport a Scarlet Witch-like costume, she also has a...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy