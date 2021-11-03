Fight a God and Solve a Mystery in D&D with the KEEPERS OF THE PALE FLAME Adventure

Telestrations, if you haven’t played, is a super funny game that is essentially telephone but with pictures. One person starts with a word and draws a picture of it. The next person writes what word they think that person drew, then the next person gets that word and draws it, and so on and so forth. Well now you can pick up an expansion with over 600 words inspired by the 80s and 90s, the Telestrations 80s & 90s Expansion Pack. This will be the perfect gift not only for those who grew up then, but to laugh as you watch younger players try to figure out what some of these things could be like parachute pants or pagers. You can add this to the base game or play it as a stand alone. You can grab a copy from the OP online store for $9.99.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO