Video Games

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Planet Coaster, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

By Editorials
gamefreaks365.com
 6 days ago

Tags: Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Planet Coaster, River City Girls,...

lordsofgaming.net

Moonglow Bay Splashes Into Xbox Game Pass

Wholesome fish-and-chill Indie title Moonglow Bay just launched on Xbox, Steam, and the Epic Games Store last night. A game that was revealed during the ID@Xbox Indie Showcase back in March. For viewers who were intrigued about the game, it also just launched into Xbox Game Pass. Giving everyone on the service a chance to try it.
dbltap.com

Xbox Game Pass October Perks Listed

Xbox Game Pass' October perks offer more than just the free games associated with the service. This month, subscribers can enjoy in-game content for Apex Legends, Back 4 Blood, and Fallout 76, plus a few months of free Discord Nitro and a movie rental. Here's everything you get access to as an Xbox Game Pass subscriber in October.
twistedvoxel.com

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Gets a Release Date, New Features Detailed

Square Enix has shared a release date for the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster and detailed the new features that will be a part of this new release. After releasing the first four games in the series with a new pixel remaster that maintains the classic nostalgic visuals while bringing in new changes and quality-of-life improvements, Square Enix is finally moving ahead and releasing the fifth entry.
realsport101.com

Is Riders Republic on Xbox Game Pass?

Riders Republic is a huge new sports game on the way from Ubisoft. It likely has tonnes of hours of content and even more to explore. The trial week isn't enough time to fully explore it. That being said, Game Pass is another way to try out games for cheap. Here's what we know about it so far.
gamespew.com

The Best Indie Games on Xbox Game Pass

If you own an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, chances are you’ve got – or at least thought about getting – an Xbox Game Pass membership. Providing access to well over 200 games and with all of Xbox’s first party games being available on day one, Xbox Game Pass offers incredible value for money. But if you’re a new subscriber, the massive list of games that have suddenly become available to you can be rather overwhelming. Where do you begin sorting the must-plays from the stay-aways?
IGN

Aussie Deals: 91% Off Xbox Game Pass and XCOM 2, $58 GotG, and More!

Got a wide selection of deals for you today. Personally, I'd get Hot Wheels for my Switch, as it's the lowest price we've seen for this 9/10 racer. Likewise, one dollarydoo for a month of Xbox Game Pass on PC is a smorgasbord worth signing up for. Lastly, two Resi's for 20 clams is a top Xbox deal, as is 50 bucks for Dirt 5 on PS5.
sirusgaming.com

Is Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass?

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal’s latest Marvel game is out, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been met with positive reviews from critics. Most critics praised the game’s superb voice acting and the well-directed story, and how it’s been closely tied with the source material. The results of the reviews came to be unexpected as the game was met with low expectations since its reveal a few months ago during Square Enix’s Summer Showcase on June 14, 2021.
gamepressure.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Coming to Xbox Consoles? Tweet Raises Suspicions

For now, Final Fantasy VII Remake remains a Sony exclusive. A post from Xbox's Chinese branch, however, may suggest that this won't be the case for long. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade debuted on PS5 in June this year and remains a temporary Sony exclusive. The deal will reportedly last for at least six months. So it seems that the game could be coming to other platforms as late as December or early 2022.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for November

Xbox announced new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in November 2021. Notably, Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions are joining as well as Forza Horizon 5 on release, but perhaps the most notable addition included in today's announcement is the fact that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition will be joining the service for consoles on release.
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Releasing Early November For PC and Mobile; 20% Pre-Order Steam Discount

Publisher and developer Square Enix has announced that the fifth entry in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster effort, Final Fantasy V, will be releasing for PC via Steam and Mobile devices on November 10, 2021, for a base price of $17.99. However, pre-orders through Steam (including via the bundle) are discounted to 20% off, resulting in a $14.39 price point that comes with the game, 3 arranged music tracks, and 2 digital wallpapers.
pcinvasion.com

Final Fantasy V remaster to come to Steam this November

The Final Fantasy series has seen some pretty radical changes over the years, but a certain subset of fans will always prefer the original pixel-art installments that came out on Nintendo consoles. For this reason, the Final Fantasy pixel remaster series has undoubtedly pleased many of those classic fans. Especially since they provide an opportunity for newer generations of players to experience these cherished games. And now, these newer generations will have even more classic Final Fantasy games to sample, as Square Enix recently announced that the remastered version of Final Fantasy V will release on Steam come November 10.
noisypixel.net

Square Enix Director Yoshinori Kitase Reflects on Developing Final Fantasy VIII

To commemorate the launch of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on the PlayStation Now service, Square Enix director Yoshinori Kitase reflected on the team developing the original title for the first PlayStation. During the title’s conceptualization, Kitase and the team grew tired of the traditional RPG format of slaying monsters to...
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Spotted On A Xbox Twitter Account

Final Fantasy is a massive franchise. It’s been around for years and continues to thrive today with new installments. However, for franchise fans, it’s clear that some installments stick out better than the rest. One of those massively beloved titles is Final Fantasy 7. The game was released back on the original PlayStation, and for years fans have requested Square Enix to bring out a remake. Fortunately, the studio finally caved and brought out the first part of a remake.
dexerto.com

Xbox Game Pass December 2021: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add a whole host of new titles, including Halo Infinite. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in December. Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.
purexbox.com

These Ten Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass Today (October 31)

In case you'd forgotten, today marks the removal of ten more games from the Xbox Game Pass library, including favourites such as Celeste, Knights and Bikes, Eastshade and a bunch of Five Nights at Freddy's games. Here are the ten games confirmed to leave before the end of the day...
gamingbolt.com

Project Wingman Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

Humble Games’ Project Wingman has now been added to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass library. Among the slew of additions the subscription service received today, Project Wingman came as a surprise since no prior announcement of the addition was made on the matter. Project Wingman was previously a PC exclusive (available...
