Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Planet Coaster, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

The Final Fantasy series has seen some pretty radical changes over the years, but a certain subset of fans will always prefer the original pixel-art installments that came out on Nintendo consoles. For this reason, the Final Fantasy pixel remaster series has undoubtedly pleased many of those classic fans. Especially since they provide an opportunity for newer generations of players to experience these cherished games. And now, these newer generations will have even more classic Final Fantasy games to sample, as Square Enix recently announced that the remastered version of Final Fantasy V will release on Steam come November 10.
