The Maple River (9-1) Football team played host to the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers (9-1) in a Section 2AA semifinal on Oct. 30, 2021. Both teams were ranked in the top five in state rankings this week with BEA at #3 and the Eagles at #5. This marked the 15th matchup in program history with the Eagles looking for their 10th win and back-to-back victories over the Bucs. Both the Bucs and Eagles were coming off dominant first round victories in the Section 2AA playoff. The matchup featured two run-heavy offenses and two very stingy defenses. All four units are in the top of class AA.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO