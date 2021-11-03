Jewel McCormick wins free roof from Express Roofing

FREELAND, Md. (WJZ) — First Fruits Farm in Freeland Maryland is 204 acres of charitable giving, helping put millions of pounds of produce on plates each year.
The non-profit Christian ministry farm was founded by Rick Bernstein and his wife 25 years ago.
“We grow food and give food away in Jesus name,” said Berstein.
Over the years they’ve fed people from Baltimore, to South Carolina, even as far west as Oklahoma, by donating their harvest to local food banks.
“You know I don’t live in West or East Baltimore, I don’t live in Winchester, West Virginia, but we work with people there in...
