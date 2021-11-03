Jewel McCormick wins free roof from Express Roofing

Driving through downtown Ithaca, you might have spotted a colorful glass dragonfly perched on the roof of a building. Micky Roof, the owner of the Jewel Box, says that this Jay Seaman sculpture often attracts people to the store (although once they are inside, the sparkling jewelry speaks for itself). “People will see the dragonfly on my roof and say, ‘Oh my god, I’ve been driving by here for years and I’ve always wanted to stop in!’”

