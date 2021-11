Cienna “@ItsCeeRose” Rosalina, 21, is a trans advocate from Yonkers, New York. With over 70,000 followers on TikTok, Rosalina beats the drum for trans rights. “It’s okay to be Black and transgender,” she said. Nowadays, talks about the trans community are happening everywhere. People are learning about gender pronouns, genders ascribed at birth, and trans rights. Many people are not on board with a lot of trans conversations. It’s because of a “lack of understanding and a lack of knowledge,” Rosalina says. Some people in the community “shut down versus educating.”

YONKERS, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO