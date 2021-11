When it comes to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, it looks like the entire administration is descending into dementia. On Friday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that it’s “misinformation” to call it a mandate, since private employers wouldn’t have to fire workers who instead submit to weekly testing: It’s just a “requirement” on workplaces with 100 or more staff. And never mind that Biden himself called it a “mandate” in his speech announcing it two months ago.

