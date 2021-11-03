CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freida Pinto predicts her pregnancy won't go entirely to plan

Cover picture for the articleFreida Pinto knows her pregnancy is unlikely to go entirely to plan. The 37-year-old actress is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with her husband Cory Tran - but she's aware that not everything will go as expected. She said: "I feel confident in the plan...

E! News

Whitney Port Reveals She's Expecting Another Baby But Her Pregnancy Is 'Touch and Go'

Watch: Whitney Port Is More Health Conscious Since Becoming a Mom. Whitney Port has some baby news for fans. The 36-year-old reality star and podcaster, who already shares 4-year-old son Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman, announced that she is pregnant and expecting again during the Nov. 3 installment of her popular "Reacting to The Hills" series on her YouTube channel. She and Rosenman explained in the 36-minute video's description that they were "emotional" during filming because they had just received troubling news about the pregnancy, but had since had another doctor's appointment and they "heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone's surprise."
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
Primetimer

Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are convinced that The View leaked negative stories on them

The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr listened to McCain's new audiobook memoir and Huntsman's new podcast and found a common theme among the young conservative View alums, who have already alleged a toxic workplace environment. "Having listened to Meghan McCain's new audiobook and Abby Huntsman's new podcast, one thing that's clear is that they both are absolutely convinced that someone at ABC leaked stories about them," tweeted Barr. He pointed out that Huntsman referenced a December 2018 Page Six story titled "The View brings on talent coach to help Abby Huntsman ‘come alive’" Barr adds: "In her book, McCain accused ABC of using 'scare tactics' by fomenting a media narrative about clashes and tensions, hoping that viewers would tune in 'to see if this is the day that someone storms off the set forever.' Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture. Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture."
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.
realitytitbit.com

Inside Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson's romantic wedding day

Fans of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta will know that Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson have had their fair share of ups and downs since the pair first got together. But that all seems to be in the past as the pair have just tied the knot and seem happier than ever.
