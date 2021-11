BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Norse Women’s Basketball Team (1-0) opened the season by using some hot shooting early and some stifling defense to build a big lead and then hold on to beat the Kellogg Community College Bulldogs (0-1) by a final score of 47-42. The Norse started the game hot from behind the three-point arc. They were four of nine from deep in the first quarter, including a pair from Kennedy Englund (SO, Rock, MI) on four attempts.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO