Superintendent Carlee Simon will no longer meet with school board member Gunnar Paulson in private settings. From now on all conversation between the two district officials will be in written word or witnessed by someone, Simon told Paulson in an email last month. In the email, sent Oct. 8 at 6:06 p.m., Simon states that in the afternoon on Oct. 5 Paulson made statements that she said were "threatening, sexist and unprofessional."

ALACHUA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO