Best Hiking Socks for Year-Round Adventure

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Best for Ski Touring: Darn Tough Backwoods/Traverse. Weight: 3.9 oz. (m’s L) Touring in the backcountry is a sweaty, sometimes uncomfortable endeavor. This lightly cushioned sock helps ease the task: The Backwoods (the Traverse is the women’s version) helped fend off discomfort on long days, thanks to 52 percent merino content and supportive knitting. A healthy amount of spandex (6 percent; the rest is nylon) in the arch and padding in the shin kept our feet secure and protected. The thinner areas of the sock helped it breathe enough to keep testers from sweating out, even while they climbed. “It maintained warmth, resulted in no hot spots, and never required any adjustments,” says one tester who wore the Backwoods in temps ranging from -8°F to 28°F for avalanche education classes and backcountry adventures across Colorado’s Front Range. “The sock was never too hot at the upper end of the temp range, and I experienced very little sweat,” he added.

APPAREL ・ 13 HOURS AGO