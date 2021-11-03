Alford grows huge okra plants

When you hear the phrase "invasive plants," you might think of a particularly vicious plant a la Little Shop of Horrors, but that's not really how invasive plant species work. Plants that are considered invasive tend to grow and reproduce unchecked in an area, taking up resources needed by other species of plants and essentially squeezing them and the animals that depend on them out. They're also free from natural checks and balances like predators, disease, and other plants. From an ecological standpoint, invasive species of plants tend not to support as much insect or bird life in the area.

GARDENING ・ 12 HOURS AGO