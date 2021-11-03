Alford grows huge okra plants

Coming from the Proteaceae family, the Protea genus includes more than 1,000 species. Consider welcoming protea plants to your outdoor space if you are a seasoned gardener in a warm, dry climate. These evergreens can grow low as shrubs or tall as trees depending on the variety. Goblet-shaped flowers bloom in large clusters, with fluffy centers, surrounded by bracts that are bright and spiky. To dry them for flower arrangements, simply pick them at their brightest and biggest, snip off the bottom leaves, and hang them upside-down indoors in a dark place with decent air circulation for about two weeks. Because they bloom in late winter to spring, some gardeners include them in holiday wreaths.
