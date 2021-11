BUFFALO, N.Y. – Mayor Byron Brown has been in office since 2006 and wants to continue his tenure for an unprecedented fifth term, but his road to victory won’t be as easy as his previous four, as he’s having to run a write-in campaign. Brown was beaten in the June 22 Democratic primary by India Walton, a young activist, registered nurse and mother of four who ran as a Democratic socialist in the Democratic Party.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO