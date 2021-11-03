CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr, Future Buffalo Bill

By DefenseDoesntMatter
Buffalo Rumblings
 6 days ago

I recently made a post about the future of the WR position. My takeaway is that people are far to confident...

www.buffalorumblings.com

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. connected by credible reporter

The Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. seems impossible on its face, but so have most of the moves made by this franchise in the last year. Just to get ahead of this, the Buccaneers are almost assuredly not signing Odell Beckham Jr. when he gets released by the Browns as soon as today. The Bucs don’t have the money or priority on the waiver wire, and that doesn’t even consider the depth Tampa already possesses in the wide receiver room.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. frequently ran the wrong routes?

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns are parting ways after the receiver indicated he no longer wanted to be part of the team. Beckham was a three-time Pro Bowler to start his career with the New York Giants. Then he started having major injury issues and was traded to the Browns ahead of the 2019 season. In 2.5 seasons with the Browns, Odell produced just 1,586 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He arguably outproduced his entire Browns tenure during his 2015 season with the Giants.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman is going to claim Odell Beckham Jr., isn’t he?

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately want to have an elite passing offense. They’ve invested four of their last five first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball, spent heavily on one of the best offensive lines in the business when fully healthy, and moved on from the first Super Bowl-winning head coach in franchise history to try to field an innovative offensive around a bright young wunderkind.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham Jr. excused from practice by Browns

There’s always a little drama going on in the NFL. Well actually, there is usually a lot of drama going on in the NFL. According to Josina Anderson on Twitter, the Browns told wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., that he was excused from practice today. Additionally, it is Anderson’s understanding that Beckham Jr. was ready to attend practice as usual.
NFL
On3.com

Baker Mayfield addresses drama with Odell Beckham Jr

The Cleveland Browns locker room drama has taken another turn today. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the absence of his star receiver Odell Beckham Jr and what it means for his team going forward. It was announced earlier this week that Beckham Jr would be excused from practice in his...
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns plan to release Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday

The key word in this is “plan,” because plans can always change. As Thursday night comes to a conclusion, however, we’re told that the Browns currently plan to release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday. The move is expected to be accompanied by a revised contract that reduces the team’s...
NFL

