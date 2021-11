BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6 seeded Rutgers men's soccer (9-5-2) travels to 3-seed Indiana (12-4-1) for the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The Scarlet Knights are seeking their first B1G semifinal appearance since 2015. It's a battle of the Big Ten's best goalkeepers with IU's Roman Celentano and RU's Oren Asher ranking first and second in the conference with eight and seven shutouts, respectively.

