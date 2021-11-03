Tastykake cupcakes recalled across several states

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cupcakes sold in New York and New Jersey are being recalled because they may contain tiny pieces of metal. Flower Foods Inc. issued the recall for its Tastykake cupcakes, saying they may be contaminated with “tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.” The cupcakes were sold in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC and West Virginia. The impacted products include: Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes, with “Enjoy By” dates of December 14, 18 and 21 Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, with “Enjoy By” dates of December 14 and 18 Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, with “Enjoy By” dates of December 14 and 18 No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Customers can call Flower Foods consumer relations center at 1-866-245-8921 or by clicking here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO