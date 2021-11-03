Susan Armacost

In this edition of our Executive Insights video series, Publisher Lisa Benson is joined by Ron Gallo, who was named CEO of the Community Foundation of Louisville in July 2020. The Community Foundation is one of the largest charitable foundations in Kentucky, with more than $700 million in assets and more than 2,200 charitable funds. Gallo shared his vision for the organization and talked about how innovative moves by the foundation are making an impact in the region.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO