CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots-Panthers Week Nine Injury Report: First Edition — Jackson Does Not Participate, 11 Limited on Wednesday

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypnDn_0cljyGxv00

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Nine of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at 1:00pm ET.

With each team at 4-4 on the season, a win is of utmost importance for both sides. Despite the hype surrounding Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore suiting up against his former team for the first time since his October trade, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB J.C. Jackson, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Christian Barmore, Foot

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Cody Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed

What It Means: Patriots

Starting cornerback J.C. Jackson was conspicuous by his absence on Wednesday, when he was not spotted during the media portion of practice. Jackson was not on the injury report last week and did not appear limited during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He would later be listed on the injury report as a non-participant with an illness. Jackson is the Pats’ top option at the position, and his practice activity will be worth monitoring as the week continues.

Starting tackle Trent Brown was once again absent from the practice field on Wednesday. Brown has been out since suffering a calf injury in the season opener. He has been eligible to come off injured reserve since last week, which would open his 21-day window for activation.

Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was listed as a limited participant with a foot injury. Barmore led all defensive lineman for the second week in a row, as he has continued to see an increase in his role with solid play against both the run and the pass. Barmore maintained a near-constant presence in the Chargers’ offensive backfield, getting consistent pressure on Herbert. His ability to push the pocket has made him emerge as one of the most valued defenders in the Pats’ arsenal.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Sam Darnold (concussion/right shoulder)

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Terrace Marshall, Jr. (concussion)

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

LT Cameron Erving (knee)

C Matt Paradis (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (quad)

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (ankle)

LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

What It Means: Panthers

Throughout the week, all eyes in Panthers fandom will be on the status of quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, McCaffrey was designated to return from IR. He had been out since Week Three with a hamstring injury. With his return, he is able to practice, and it marks the start of a 21-day window to activate him.

Per multiple reports of reporters in attendance for Wednesday’s practice, the 25-year-old was moving well in the period of practice open to the media When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule indicated that the team will continue to monitor McCaffrey, saying: “Whenever he is ready to go, he'll go."

As for Darnold, he was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. However, he was "extremely limited" (as indicated by Rhule), as he only participated in the walkthrough portion of practice. Darnold remains under concussion evaluation, and is also dealing with an injury to his right shoulder.

Receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr. also continues to undergo evaluation for a concussion, but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Last, but certainly not least, cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a full participant during Wednesday’s session, listed with a quad injury, which kept him from participating in any on-field activity while with the Patriots throughout training camp, the preseason and the start of the regular season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Davis
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton in the wake of quarterback Sam Darnold’s concussion in Week 8. Sam Darnold showed some signs of life against the No. 30 ranked Atlanta Falcons defense during a hugely important Week 8 win for the Carolina Panthers. However, the quarterback went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a brutal hit near the goal line.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Carolina Panthers#Bank Of America Stadium#New England#Neck K Nick Folk#Shoulder Lb Josh Uche#Patriots Starting#The Los Angeles Chargers#Pats
CBS Boston

Stephon Gilmore Celebrates Interception Of Mac Jones After Panthers’ Blowout Loss To Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore didn’t like the way the end of his Patriots tenure was handled. On Sunday, he exacted some revenge. The cornerback, playing in a limited role for his new team, picked off his old team in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Panthers. The pick came midway through the second quarter. With the Patriots leading 7-3, New England got the ball at its own 38-yard line after a Carolina punt. On second-and-7, rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw over the middle to Jakobi Meyers. But Gilmore is familiar with the Patriots’ offense, and he had this...
NFL
FanSided

Sam Darnold is so bad his own teammates are screaming at him (Video)

It turns out, Sam Darnold might just be bad. After a three-interception day against the New England Patriots, Robby Anderson had enough. Bill Belichick has had Darnold’s number since his days as a New York Jet, and that wasn’t going to change as the Patriots took on the Panthers Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman trolled Sam Darnold after brutal outing against Patriots

Julian Edelman had a perfect tweet after seeing Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold’s third interception against the New England Patriots in Week 9. The retired receiver and current NFL analyst shared a GIF of a ghost after a brutal turnover from Darnold. It was a reference to when the quarterback played for the New York Jets and admitted he was “seeing ghosts” against the Patriots defense during a Monday night game. Edelman seemed to be suggested Darnold was, again, seeing those ghosts in this matchp. He was simply awful against the New England. Bill Belichick seemed to be one step ahead of Darnold, as usual.
NFL
NBC Sports

Darnold takes heat from Panthers WR, coach after brutal game vs. Pats

It sounds like the Carolina Panthers are running out of patience with Sam Darnold. The Panthers quarterback had another disastrous performance against the Patriots on Sunday, throwing three interceptions with zero touchdowns on just 172 yards passing in a 24-6 loss to New England. After Darnold's third interception of the...
NFL
chatsports.com

The five most experienced free agent quarterbacks available today

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was unable to finish yesterday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a concussion on a fourth quarter rushing attempt. Darnold’s status going forward is as yet unknown and there will not be any further official update from the team today. Head coach Matt Rhule did say the team would be interested in bringing somebody in to “play with PJ” if Darnold were to miss extended time.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
230
Followers
499
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy