Road tax passes, Hewett re-elected

OROVILLE, Calif. (CBS Sacramento) — The city of Oroville, California is getting national attention for announcing they will not follow controversial orders issued by the governor or president. The fight stems from a number of federal and state pandemic protection mandates.
Oroville city leaders are launching a resolution revolution. In a 6-1 vote, the city council declared Oroville a “Constitutional Republic City.”
“This mandate is not saying we are against laws or for anarchy,” says Scott Thomson, Oroville vice mayor.
Thomson explains it’s the city’s effort to send a strong message to state and federal leaders. “I think it’s time for us to draw...
