Politics

Road tax passes, Hewett re-elected

mymcr.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty voters approved a road tax 1,367 to 930 on...

www.mymcr.net

Laurinburg Exchange

Pierce announces re-election plans

WAGRAM — On Tuesday, State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Scotland, announced that he is running for re-election to another term in the legislature to represent Scotland County and Hoke County in the North Carolina General Assembly. “I’m proud to announce that I will be filing for re-election in House District 48,...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
AccountingWEB

Infrastructure Bill Passes With Few Tax Changes

With Congress’s passage of the Infrastructure Bill, it seems several controversial tax changes have been restricted to the Reconciliation Bill, which has yet to be finalized. By and large, the Infrastructure Bill doesn’t touch on tax aspects, although you can expect a slew of tax provisions to be included in...
CBS Seattle

‘Constitutional Republic City’: City Council Votes To Declare COVID Independence

OROVILLE, Calif. (CBS Sacramento) — The city of Oroville, California is getting national attention for announcing they will not follow controversial orders issued by the governor or president. The fight stems from a number of federal and state pandemic protection mandates. Oroville city leaders are launching a resolution revolution. In a 6-1 vote, the city council declared Oroville a “Constitutional Republic City.” “This mandate is not saying we are against laws or for anarchy,” says Scott Thomson, Oroville vice mayor. Thomson explains it’s the city’s effort to send a strong message to state and federal leaders. “I think it’s time for us to draw...
OROVILLE, CA
phlcouncil.com

INCREASE IN INFESTATIONS NEAR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS SPURS RAT ABATEMENT LEGISLATION IN CITY COUNCIL

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Responding to a flurry of complaints from homeowners in neighborhoods across the city about rat infestation problems — frequently around property developments and demolitions — City Council today introduced legislation to strengthen city laws regarding the abatement of rats. The legislation, introduced by Councilmember Cindy Bass (8th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Geauga County Maple Leaf

Markley Re-Elected, Bates Elected Bainbridge Trustee

With longtime Trustee Lorrie Sass Benza not seeking re-election, Bainbridge Township’s 9,852 registered voters went to the polls Tuesday to elect at least one new trustees. Of the total, roughly 46% of eligible voters, or 4,485, exercised their right. On the ballot were incumbent Jeff Markley and newcomers Michael Bates...
ELECTIONS
ouraynews.com

Voters pass Ouray vacation rental tax

Ouray voters approved a 15% excise tax on short-term rentals by narrow margins, which appears to be the highest tax on vacation rentals in the state. Ballot Issue 2A passed Tuesday night with 312 votes, or 57% voting in favor, and 237 votes against the proposal. The 15% tax will be applied to nightly room rates for homes or rooms rented for 30 days or less in the city, including Airbnbs and VRBOs…
OURAY, CO
newspressnow.com

Savannah tax levy fails to pass again

Following the defeat of a school tax levy this week, education leaders in Savannah are planning to regroup to consider their next steps. Savannah R-III School District Board of Education President Joe Barbosa said the leaders are discussing where to go from here after a proposition to increase the district’s operating tax levy failed to pass after a fourth attempt on Tuesday. The tax levy would have authorized a 15-cent increase for the district.
SAVANNAH, MO
Gazette

Briargate property tax question passes

Briargate residents passed a ballot measure Tuesday aimed at solving a localized property tax inequity issue. The residents voted 65% to 34% to require everyone in the area to pay property taxes to a district for the management of shared spaces such as medians and parks, as of results recorded Wednesday morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Press Democrat

Voters elect new Sonoma city councilmember, pass local tax measures

Election Day came and went quietly in Sonoma County; however, a handful of communities headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on local issues and choose candidates. Voters in Sonoma selected progressive political consultant Sandra Lowe to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Lowe, a former Sonoma Valley Unified School District trustee, received 61% of the vote.
SONOMA, CA
Tifton Gazette

Election: Package sales, ESPLOST pass

TIFTON — Voters approved referendums on licenses for package sales and the educational special purpose local option sales tax. Tift County residents were asked to vote on the issuance of licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits and a 1% ESPLOST to continue after the current ESPLOST ends. The tax provides funding for the Tift County school system.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
newspressnow.com

Kearney use tax, sheriff tax renewal pass

CLAY COUNTY — While only roughly 6% of registered voters in Clay County voted in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election, Kearney and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have reason to celebrate. Tax efforts for both jurisdictions passed. Sheriff’s office tax. According to uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board,...
KEARNEY, MO
Columbus Telegram

Moser announces re-election campaign

State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus has announced his re-election campaign for the Nebraska Legislature. Moser is a previous Columbus mayor who has served District 22, which covers all of Platte County, since 2018. “As a member of the legislature, I have worked hard to make state government more responsive...
COLUMBUS, NE
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Executive Re-Elected

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Democrat candidate for County Executive, Norm Green, has conceded to incumbent P.J. Wendel Tuesday evening. Green, a Democrat, spoke to WNY News Now as the results continued to pour in. He says that he wishes Wendel luck as his run as top official continues, furthering that he will continue his political activism locally.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

