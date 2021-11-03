Chase To Target Election Changes

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) -- Fewer than 24 hours after Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Governor's Mansion, State Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) says she looks forward to pursuing a forensic audit of the 2020 Presidential Election, now that a GOP Governor is in place. An audit was done of the 2020 results in March, and no issues were found.

Chase also says she will be drafting legislation to add "guardrails" to elections. Specifically, Chase wants to target mail in ballots, and restore Photo ID. Democrats removed the Photo ID requirement in 2020.

It is not clear if Chase will have any success. Democrats, as of this point, still control the State Senate.