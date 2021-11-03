Acting electrical company VP pleads guilty to $100,000 fraud

The former acting vice president of a West Toledo electrical contractor pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to charges he embezzled more than $100,000 from that company after another employee was accused of stealing $300,000 from it.

George Houston West, of Toledo, admitted before Judge Jack Zouhary to wire fraud and identity theft for securing a loan from California-based National Funding, Inc., in June, 2017 for King Electrical, 1952 W. Sylvania Ave., by posing over the phone as the company’s owner. West then transferred $105,982 from the lender to King Electrical’s bank account, according to court records.

The loan was arranged to hide West’s alleged thefts from the company.

West’s guilty pleas Tuesday were negotiated, but terms of the agreement — including the disposition of other indicted charges — have yet to be made public.

Prosecutors have accused West of, among other things, using a company credit card for home furnishings, personal-care expenses, and vehicles.

West, who has been free on cash bond, is scheduled for sentencing March 16.

West had been indicted in U.S. District Court in Toledo in September, 2020, more than a year after co-defendant Traci Ann Grillo, of Ida, Mich., was first charged in August, 2019 with 10 fraud-related charges accusing her of stealing from King Electrical.

Prosecutors said the wrongdoing occurred between September, 2014 and March, 2019, while company owner John King was recovering from a medical issue and had placed West in charge of the business. Ms. Grillo was employed as a bookkeeper entrusted with King Electrical’s bank and credit card accounts and writing company checks.

West and Ms. Grillo, against whom charges remain pending, were additionally accused of fraudulently obtaining high-interest loads in the name of King Electrical’s owner, identified in court records only as “J.K.” but previously identified by his full name.

Ms. Grillo, now free on bond, will have to decide by Nov. 17 to take a plea deal or take her case to trial. That deadline has previously been extended multiple times. She faces up to 32 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Her defense lawyer, Richard Karcher, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

According to court documents, Ms. Grillo paid herself “above and beyond her authorized salary” and wrote checks from the company’s checking account. She allegedly used company funds to buy clothing from Amazon.com, write checks to her children, pay a son’s tuition at Kent State University, make deposits into an online gambling account, and buy airline tickets for relatives.

Authorities also said West, alongside Ms. Grillo, misappropriated funds owed to King Electrical’s employee retirement and benefit plans, state and federal tax authorities, and other third parties, “to cover operating costs, free up additional funds for their personal use, and conceal their fraudulent activities.”

According to court records, West and Ms. Grillo allegedly used their access to King Electrical’s business and financial information to create a new business entity, K.E.S. LLC, in “an effort to avoid liability or responsibility for debts incurred by King Electrical as a result of their fraudulent schemes.”

State records list K.E.S. as defunct and as having been originally incorporated in April, 2018 by Mr. King, then shifted to West’s control two months later. West dissolved the corporation five months ago.

“At all times, Grillo and West portrayed themselves as loyal King Electrical employees who were responsibly managing the company’s finances and other affairs. They never disclosed to King Electrical’s owner that they were embezzling thousands of dollars from the company for their own personal use,” a superseding indictment from Sept. 20, 2020 read.

West has since purchased the still-operational King Electrical from its former owner, according to state records. The defendant took control of the business in June.

He declined to speak with The Blade through his defense attorney Adam Nightingale, who also declined to comment.