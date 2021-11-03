Crowley Police make arrest in January homicide

Crowley Police have made an arrest in a January shooting that left one person dead.

25-year-old Stefon Sias was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second degree murder in the shooting death of Timothy Harmon.

The shooting occurred in the early morning of January 15, 2021 , at Northgate Apartment Complex.

According to police, 45 minutes before the shooting in which Harmon was killed, another shooting occurred involving individuals that led police to Sias, who they say was connected to those involved in the previous shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot at least once on the ground. Officers attempted first aid, but were unsuccessful.

Detectives were able to uncover additional evidence that led to Sias' arrest on November 3. Sias has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

