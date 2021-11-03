CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Crowley Police make arrest in January homicide

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6K7E_0cljvhQN00

Crowley Police have made an arrest in a January shooting that left one person dead.

25-year-old Stefon Sias was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second degree murder in the shooting death of Timothy Harmon.

The shooting occurred in the early morning of January 15, 2021 , at Northgate Apartment Complex.

According to police, 45 minutes before the shooting in which Harmon was killed, another shooting occurred involving individuals that led police to Sias, who they say was connected to those involved in the previous shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot at least once on the ground. Officers attempted first aid, but were unsuccessful.

Detectives were able to uncover additional evidence that led to Sias' arrest on November 3. Sias has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Woman wanted in mother's shooting arrested

Ashley Sims, the Opelousas woman wanted in connection with the shooting of her own mother, has been arrested. Police have been looking for Sims, 38, since Friday night, when her mother was shot in the 100 block of Loften Street in Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: Victim in New Iberia homicide identified

Iberia Parish officials have identified the man who died at his home last week. The Iberia Parish Coroner says the victim was Dominique Lewis, 31. Lewis was found dead of gunshot wounds at his home in the 500 block of South Lewis Street on Saturday, police say.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Crowley, LA
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Crowley, LA
Crime & Safety
KATC News

Lafayette man booked in Grand Coteau shooting

A Lafayette man has been booked in connection with last night's shooting in Grand Coteau. Fredrick Carmouche, Jr., 35, was booked with two counts attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery.
GRAND COTEAU, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crowley Police#The Acadia Parish Jail#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Police release identity of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

Police have released the identity of the person killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash. At 7:00 p.m. on November 7, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 westbound near mile marker 94 (between Scott and Duson). The crash took the life of 53-year-old James W. Romero of Scott, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Shots fired in Morgan City

Morgan City Police are asking for tips in connection with a shooting early Sunday. Police were called to the area of Railroad Avenue near Ditch Avenue after residents heard gunshots.
MORGAN CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
KATC News

Interstate 10 closed at Duson due to crash; one dead

State Police say one person has died in a crash that closed Interstate 10 West near Duson. State Police say that initial investigation indicates that a person riding a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle. That person was ejected from the motorcycle and died, troopers say.
DUSON, LA
KATC News

Pedestrian killed on I-10, struck by multiple vehicles

On Saturday morning, just before 4 A.M., Louisiana State Police Troop A began an investigation of a crash that claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian on I-10. In West Baton Rouge Parish, police's investigation revealed the crash occurred as the pedestrian was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. While in the roadway, the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy