Action Plan 2022

NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY (NOFA) REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) APPLICATIONS

The City is announcing the start of the application cycles for PY 2022 CDBG and HOME programs. These Federally funded programs are used by the City to provide decent housing, a suitable living environment, and the expansion of economic opportunities principally for persons and families with low-income.

This process will also include the City’s General Fund Health Related Public Services program. For more information on how to apply, go to the Housing & Neighborhood Services homepage.

Get more information here: https://www.las-cruces.org/2222/Discover-Housing-and-Community-Resources