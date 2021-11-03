2021 Las Cruces City Council Election Results

Elections for three seats on the Las Cruces City Council, for Council districts 3, 5 and 6, were conducted Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Two new members were elected to the Council and one incumbent prevailed. The three City Councilors-elect will serve four-year terms.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal elections, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State, are:

City Council District 3:

Becki A. Graham, 467 votes (52.06 percent).

Bev Courtney, 408 votes (45.48 percent).

Gregory Shervanick (write-in), 22 votes (2.45 percent).

City Council District 5:

Becky Ann Corran, 1,164 votes (56.45 percent).

Normand Robert Paquette, 898 votes (43.55 percent).

Ronnie M. Sisneros, 555 votes (25.44 percent).

David A. Telford, 208 votes (9.42 percent).

City Council District 6:

Yvonne M. Flores, 1,691 votes (54 percent).

William John Beerman, 1,434 votes (46 percent).

Ranked Choice Voting was used to determine election results in the races for City Council Districts 3 and 5 because there were more than two candidates in each of those elections. Certification of final results for the November 2 municipal election is tentatively scheduled to be conducted by the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 12.

Graham and Corran will be the newly seated City Council members. Flores, an incumbent, was elected to a second four-year term. The City Councilors-elect will be administered the Oath of Office at the December 20 City Council meeting. Terms for the three Council members will begin Jan. 1, 2022.

Information about Las Cruces’ municipal elections is available online at https://www.las-cruces.org/1303/Municipal-Elections. Information is also available by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 575/541-2115.