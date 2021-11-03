CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the date: Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is Dec. 4

 9 days ago
The City of Las Cruces is hosting its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4 with live music, giveaways, refreshments and activities for the whole family.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St., with the lighting of the tree scheduled for 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Food trucks will be on site vending various menus of local favorites.

Live music will be performed by Las Cruces-based band Unlyshed. Following the events at Plaza de Las Cruces, the Rio Grande Theatre will show the movie “The Polar Express” beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission for the movie is $5 per person and doors open after the tree-lighting.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is part of several holiday-themed events to be held in Las Cruces and at New Mexico State University on the weekend of Dec. 3-5, 2021. The planned events include:

  • Friday: Fine Arts Flea Market, 4-10 p.m. on Plaza de Las Cruces.
  • Friday: First Friday Art Ramble, 5-8 p.m. in the Arts and Cultural District between Main Street and Mesquite Street.
  • Saturday: Cruces Kids Can bazaar of kid-created products, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmers and Crafts Market, Downtown Las Cruces.
  • Saturday: Las Cruces Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6-8 p.m. on Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St.
  • Saturday: “The Polar Express” movie ($5 admission), 8 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St.
  • Sunday: Noche de Luminarias, 5-8 p.m. at New Mexico State University’s Corbett Center Student Union.

For more information, see our website at VisitLasCruces.com or call (575) 541-2444.

