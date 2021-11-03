Las Cruces Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 6

The 26th annual Las Cruces Veterans Day Parade will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in downtown Las Cruces.

The parade will stage at the corner of Main Street and Lohman Avenue, travel north on Main Street to the roundabout near City Hall, and continue south on Water Street back to the staging area.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Honoring Korean War Veterans.”

The parade review stand will be at the intersection of Main Street and Las Cruces Avenue. This is where the presentation of medals to the Grand Marshals will occur.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the parade review stand. People with sensitive hearing should be aware that this will also be the area where a cannon will be fired to mark the start of the parade.

People are also reminded the cannon firing is simply blanks announcing the start of the parade and is not an emergency.

To accommodate the Veterans Day Parade, Main Street, as well as streets that feed into the parade route will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday. Parking will be available in the parking lot just south of El Paso Electric, the Doña Ana County Judicial Complex, Thomas Branigan Library, City Hall, and several parking lots on the east side of the downtown area, between Main and Church streets.

Also, the Las Cruces Farmers and Crafts Market will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, November 7.

On Veterans Day, the City’s garrison flag will be flown at Veterans Memorial Park, on Roadrunner Parkway. The large flag will be raised at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 and will be lowered at 5 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome to help Las Cruces and southern New Mexico veterans raise and lower the flag. No formal ceremonies will be conducted.

For information about the Las Cruces Veterans Day Parade visit the website www.lascrucesvetday.org.