Walleye acquire forward Austin McIlmurray from Florida

The Toledo Walleye acquired forward Austin McIlmurray from the Florida Everblades in exchange for defenseman Chris McKay on Wednesday.

McIlmurray appeared in two games this year for Florida, without picking up a point. The Coral Springs, Fla. native made his pro debut last year with Wichita of the ECHL. He appeared in 22 games for the Thunder and produced six goals, four assists, and 12 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning professional, the 25-year-old spent four years at Sacred Heart University. In 137 games, McIlmurray collected 86 points (45 G, 41 A) and 94 penalty minutes. As a senior, he was selected as an AHA First Team All-Star.

McKay appeared in just one game for the Walleye on Oct. 23 at Kalamazoo and did not record a point. McKay won a championship in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season.

McKay, a native of Edmonton, played in 32 contests with Pensacola and collected a pair of assists with 13 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4 and 214 pound defenseman added another assist in four playoff contests.