CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Walleye acquire forward Austin McIlmurray from Florida

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mF0Vw_0cljusvL00

The Toledo Walleye acquired forward Austin McIlmurray from the Florida Everblades in exchange for defenseman Chris McKay on Wednesday.

McIlmurray appeared in two games this year for Florida, without picking up a point. The Coral Springs, Fla. native made his pro debut last year with Wichita of the ECHL. He appeared in 22 games for the Thunder and produced six goals, four assists, and 12 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning professional, the 25-year-old spent four years at Sacred Heart University. In 137 games, McIlmurray collected 86 points (45 G, 41 A) and 94 penalty minutes. As a senior, he was selected as an AHA First Team All-Star.

McKay appeared in just one game for the Walleye on Oct. 23 at Kalamazoo and did not record a point. McKay won a championship in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season.

McKay, a native of Edmonton, played in 32 contests with Pensacola and collected a pair of assists with 13 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4 and 214 pound defenseman added another assist in four playoff contests.

Comments / 0

Related
zagsblog.com

Four-star forward Jalen Reed pledges to Florida

Jalen Reed, the 6-foot-10, 230-pound power forward from Southern California Academy and the ProSkills Elite Nike EYBL team, has committed to Florida, he told ZAGSBLOG. Ranked the No. 18 power forward in the 247Sports.com Composite, he chose the Gators over Arizona State, Maryland, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. “I will be...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Florida Lottery looking for Miami-Dade winner to come forward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If you play the Fantasy 5 game, it’s time to double-check those tickets. Florida Lottery says the winner of $96,558.33 from the May 27 drawing has still yet to claim their prize — and the deadline to do so is coming up on Nov. 23. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Blade

Walleye forward John Albert named ECHL player of the week

Walleye forward John Albert, who notched a hat trick in just his second game in a Toledo uniform Friday, has been named the ECHL's player of the week. Albert scored three goals and had an assist in the Walleye's 10-1 win at the Iowa Heartlanders. He followed that performance with a goal and an assist in Toledo's 5-2 victory over the Heartlanders on Saturday.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NHL

Lightning recall forward Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gabriel Dumont from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Bolts have re-assigned defenseman Fredrik Claesson to the Crunch. Dumont, 31, has skated in seven games for Syracuse...
NHL
generalaviationnews.com

Racing from Florida to Indiana

Air Race Classic officials have released the route of the 45th annual race, slated to be held June 21-24, 2022. The competition, open to women pilots, is scheduled to begin in Lakeland, Florida, home of SUN ‘n FUN. Scheduled stops include Moultrie, Georgia; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Ada, Oklahoma; Lawrence, Kansas; Mt. Vernon, Illinois; and Tullahoma, Tennessee, with the race ending in Terre Haute, Indiana.
FLORIDA STATE
seattlethunderbirds.com

Seattle Acquires Connor Martin from Victoria

KENT, November 3, 2021 — The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced that the team has acquired goalie Connor Martin from the Victoria Royals in exchange for an eight-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Martin, a 2002 born goalie, appeared in 12 career games with the Victoria Royals. “We are...
NHL
theahl.com

Sabres acquire Krebs from Vegas

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, a 2022 first-round draft pick, and a 2023 second-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Jack Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick. Krebs has been assigned to the AHL’s Rochester Americans. Krebs, 20, was a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everblades#Sacred Heart University#The Toledo Walleye#Thunder
schulenburgsticker.com

Landa sends photos from Florida

John C. Landa Jr., “The Schulenbirder,” says he traveled to Sarasota, Florida, for a wedding this past weekend and sent photos of two interesting birds from his trip: • Little blue heron – Though the great blue heron is very common to Schulenburg, the little blue is not frequently seen in the Schulenburg area. It is more common to the eastern half of Texas. • Ruddy turnstone – This is a very…
FLORIDA STATE
sjbarracuda.com

BARRACUDA RECALL FORWARD KRYSTOF HRABIK FROM ORLANDO

San Jose, CA (Nov. 6, 2021) – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Kystof Hrabik from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL). In addition, the club has signed former Barracuda defenseman Patrick McNally to a professional tryout agreement.
NHL
13abc.com

First Walleye game in 615 days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are back for opening weekend on Saturday. After the team decided not to play last season due to COVID-19 concerns, fans are thrilled to be back in the stands. Downtown is once again bustling with hockey fans. “The hockey is a lot but...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabers

VEGAS (November 4, 2021) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, November 4, the following roster transactions: the team has acquired forward Jack Eichel and a draft pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Vegas Golden Knights forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and draft picks. The situations of the draft picks are listed below:
NHL
icehogs.com

Blackhawks Recall Forward Reese Johnson From IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Reese Johnson from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Johnson, 23, has appeared in six games with the Blackhawks this season. The Regina, Saskatchewan native has also registered two points (1G, 1A) in five games with Rockford. The...
NHL
The Blade

BGSU hockey topples St. Thomas 3-0

BOWLING GREEN. — The Bowling Green State University hockey team picked up its second win in a row over St. Thomas with a 3-0 shutout Saturday at the Slater Family Ice Arena. The Falcons (5-1-2, 3-1-0) used three goals by three different players in each period to grab the victory: Alex Barber with his first of the season on a first-period power play; then in the second, Sam Craggs sent one home, his first; and finally in the third, it was Austen Swankler’s fifth goal of the season to top off the scoring.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy