CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambier, OH

Beyond the Numbers

By Carolyn Ten Eyck '18
kenyon.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of teaching students at Kenyon, Professor of Mathematics Carol Schumacher had a pretty good idea of what being a faculty advisor entailed. Then the pandemic hit. We spoke with this year’s Faculty Advising Award winner about how she navigated teaching through the unprecedented circumstances of the last 18 months...

www.kenyon.edu

Comments / 0

Related
northland.edu

Giving Beyond the Classroom

In 1991, Bruce Goetz, a professor of geology, and his wife, Ruth, gave the first $1,000 gift to the Tim Carpenter Memorial Scholarship Endowment. Tim had been a student of Bruce’s in the 1970s—and Bruce wanted to do something to honor the young man he called friend. “I have seen...
ASHLAND, WI
Harvard Crimson

Beyond the Blocking Group

Anuksha S. Wickramasinghe ’24 is a Crimson Editorial editor in Mather House. Somehow, it’s already November, and with the days getting colder and the hues of the leaves getting warmer, I’ve spent a considerable amount of time reflecting on my first “real” semester of college: one with open dining halls, weekend parties, and in-person classes. And with the Dean of Students Office’s review of the blocking process underway, I’ve reflected on my own blocking group experiences and my new social life here at Harvard, which has been in stark contrast to last semester’s weeks of lounging in pajamas and hanging out with my dog.
HEALTH
cell.com

Hematopoiesis in numbers

Informed by published measurements, our calculations suggest that, in mice, 5 × 103 hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) can give rise to 1010 hematopoietic cells, while, in humans, 2.5 × 104–1.3 × 106 HSCs can give rise to 1013 mature hematopoietic cells. In humans and mice, most hematopoietic cells are short-lived,...
SCIENCE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio rolls out addiction education program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In Ohio, one in 13 people struggles with addiction, and a new statewide campaign aims to make sure those people get the help and compassion they need. Many people are misinformed about addiction and mental health, and this new campaign created by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance and Recovery Ohio wants to […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Gambier, OH
Martha's Vineyard Times

Family Center goes above and beyond

Parents call the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center a lifeline. Before, during, and after the shutdowns and quarantines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the early years of a baby’s life can be a lonely and isolating time for new parents. Indaia Whitcombe grew up on the Vineyard, but she lived in North Carolina for 10 years and moved back to the Island just before 2020. “It was a strange and uncertain way to re-enter this community,” she said. She was in lockdown with three small children — her daughters are now almost 5, almost 3, and 14 months old. “The programs through the Family Center were an actual lifeline for me as a parent and as a human being. It’s a wonderful group of people who are there as a support network. I don’t think any parent can know what resources they will need, and the Family Center provides that support in an open and unconditional way.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationAU

Why Australian uni students have a right to know class sizes before they sign up

Proliferating metrics and rankings in recent decades have, for better or worse, reshaped the priorities of universities around the world. Despite this “metric tide”, Australian universities provide little reliable, publicly available data on their class sizes. To this day, there is no mechanism for reporting how many students are allocated to the various types of classes at universities in Australia. The result is a clear lack of systematic evidence on how universities organise their teaching in terms of class sizes. We also don’t know for sure how this may have changed over the years. ...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Faith in the Numbers

Bellwood native and current Tyrone resident Faith Swanson joined the Tyrone Area School District administrative team this summer as the district’s new business manager. Swanson is a Bellwood native and graduate, but she has Tyrone roots, and taking a job at TASD is like a homecoming for her. “My mother...
TYRONE, PA
thesuffieldobserver.com

Books and Beyond Series

The “Books and Beyond” series is proud to bring another cultural experience to Kent Memorial Library with Caribbean born author Celeste Mohammed. Celeste will be talking with us about her debut novel Pleasantview on Wednesday, November 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom live from Trinidad. Celeste Mohammed holds an MFA...
KENT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Frontiersman

Beyond belief

Studies show the average age children stop believing in Santa is around 8 years old. While that seems like not many years of celebrating such a sweet tradition, have no fear — there are plenty of ways to help kids hold onto their Christmas spirit. Typically, you know they know...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy