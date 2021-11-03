CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Sofia Vergara to Star in ‘Griselda’ Limited Series at Netflix

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-time Emmy Award nominee Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) is confirmed to star in and executive produce Griselda, a limited series based on the life of Griselda Blanco set up at Netflix. Vergara and executive producer Luis Balaguer have been developing a series about Blanco – a notorious cartel boss known as...

www.showbizjunkies.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Griselda - Ordered to Series by Netflix - Starring Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is set to portray notorious drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in a new Netflix limited series. Six-episode series Griselda chronicles the real-life of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Modern Family's Sofia Vergara Has Landed Her First Big TV Role After Gloria

While Modern Family vet Sofia Vergara hasn’t yet returned to TV for any big roles in scripted series, the Emmy-nominated actress certainly hasn’t been absent from the small screen across 2020 and 2021. After saying goodbye to the star-making role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Vergara joined the judges table over on NBC’s America’s Got Talent for its most recent two seasons, but she’s now set to return to acting for a new Netflix series from the creative team behind the critically acclaimed Narcos franchise.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sofia Vergara’s Intense New ﻿Netflix Role Is a Major Change from Her Usual

Sofía Vergara’s next role has just been revealed, and it’s a big change from her character Gloria on Modern Family. The 49-year-old actress has signed on to play Griselda Blanco, the real-life head of a Columbian drug cartel, in Netflix’s upcoming series, Griselda. Per Deadline, the limited series will provide an in-depth look into the life of the woman who created one of the most profitable cartels of all time. “A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Black Widow,’” the outlet wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Griselda Blanco
thesource.com

[WATCH] Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Star in Trailer for New Limited Series ‘True Story’

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are set to star in a new seven-episode limited series titled True Story. The series will premiere globally on Netflix On Nov. 24. The series tells the story of a tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For HBO Limited Series LANDSCAPERS Starring Olivia Colman

The HBO Original four-episode limited series LANDSCAPERS, starring Emmy®-winner Olivia Colman (“The Favorite,” “The Crown”) and Emmy® nominee David Thewlis (“I’m Thinking Of Ending Things,” “Fargo”), debuts MONDAY, DECEMBER 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The three subsequent episodes will debut each Monday at the same time.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Limited Series
hypebeast.com

Daniel Dae Kim Set to Star in Netflix's Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Series

Earlier this summer, Netflix revealed the main cast for its Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. The Hollywood Reporter has now announced that Daniel Dae Kim has joined the cast and will play the series regular role of Fire Lord Ozai, also known as the “ruthless driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko.” The story follows Ozai’s motivation to conquer the world as he goes on to try to fulfill his destiny of finishing the war started by his ancestors.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gentefied's Showrunners, Cast Talk Pop's Potential Deportation, Exploring Anti-Blackness in Season 2

Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

John Cho stars in trailer for Netflix series ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Netflix has debuted a new trailer for the John Cho led action sci-fi Western series ‘Cowboy Bebop.’. Based on the beloved anime series, the Netflix series is about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Dexter: New Blood Cast: Where You've Seen The Limited Series Stars Before

This article contains spoilers from the original Dexter series on Showtime. (If you're not caught up on the series ahead of Dexter: New Blood, be warned!) In 2013, fans of the hit Showtime original crime drama Dexter voiced their dissatisfaction over the series finale which sees Michael C. Hall’s titular, heroic sociopath abandon his double life in Miami in an unspecified - and much colder - location. Well, it appears that these grievances were heard because a new limited series follow-up is coming to the 2021 fall TV schedule to, hopefully, offer a more proper conclusion to the story of America’s favorite serial killer. Unfortunately, very few of the surviving members of the original Dexter cast are making a return for the new season, but you are certainly bound to see a few familiar faces on the Dexter: New Blood cast, including (and unsurprisingly) the Golden Globe-winning lead.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Why casting Sofia Vergara to play drug queenpin Griselda Blanco amounts to "whitewashing"

"White Hollywood execs (so basically, nearly all Hollywood execs) need to understand once and for goddamned all that Latine is not a race, and that a sexy tan, accent and brown eyes don’t make you a Person and Latine of Color," says Alberto Cox Délano. "Latin American whiteness originates from a different matrix and implies a whole other level of racialized privilege. That’s something everyone in Latin America, especially if you’re white, will learn through microaggressions and osmosis, regardless if you were raised in a progressive household or in an Opus Dei private school. I needed the Maddowing before to explain why the announcement that Sofía Vergara will play Griselda Blanco in a Netflix miniseries isn’t just a case of the miscast, it is a case of whitewashing. Because Sofía Vergara is a white Latina woman, one of the most accomplished, certainly, but white. Raised in a cattle-ranching family, which in Latin America, means well-off and white. Griselda Blanco was born into poverty, a brown Colombian woman. It’s important you understand that throughout Latin America, poverty is heavily if not overwhelmingly racialized. But regardless of where each of these women was born and raised, the important thing is Latino actors of Color, which represent the vast majority of the population, have been systematically erased from the film and TV industry in Latin America. Look at any Telenovela. That is also the case in the US Industry, however, for reasons I don’t think I can explain correctly. Latina actresses of Color have managed to reach levels of stardom in Hollywood that would’ve been impossible in Telemundo/Univisión-land. That makes this case of whitewashing doubly egregious because there are plenty of Latinas of Color in Hollywood or transitioning into that market that would’ve been much more suitable to play Griselda Blanco, a meaty role."
MOVIES
Variety

Alexander Petrov Stars in Eduard Oganesyan Netflix Russian Drama Series

Popular actor Alexander Petrov (“Ice,” “Method,” “Attraction”) is headlining an as yet untitled Russian drama series for Netflix. The series is from showrunner and screenwriter Eduard Oganesyan (“Chicks”), who is the co-founder of Monkey Style Film Company. It follows a celebrity who finds himself in the center of tragic events that destroys his personality and his desperate struggle to become himself again. Oganesyan said: “This story is steeped in self-irony with a dramatic transformation of the character. For me personally, this is an exciting experience and a journey into worlds that I have not yet encountered. And, as always, it’s...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Three-Body Problem: New Netflix Series Adds Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars to Cast

Netflix's television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, has added about a dozen cast members including several former collaborators from Westeros. Variety brings word of the cast for the adaptation which includes Thrones alums John Bradley (Sam Tarly) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), plus Marvel's Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong. Other cast members include Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani (Succession).
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Pen15’ Season 2 Part 2 Trailer and December Premiere Date

Our favorite ‘teens who aren’t really teens’ will return with new Pen15 season two, part two episodes on December 3, 2021. The premiere date news was accompanied by the release of an official two-minute trailer teasing what’s in store for BFFs Maya and Anna, and what happens to their friendship when Anna gets together with Steve.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Kim Ok Bin & Yoo Tae Oh to star in Netflix romantic comedy series 'Love War'

Kim Ok Bin and Yoo Tae Oh will be testing out their chemistry in a brand new Netflix-original romantic comedy series, 'Love War'. In 'Love War', Kim Ok Bin will play the role of a lawyer named Yeo Mi Ran, a woman who hates against men. A character who firmly believes that the only way for a woman to survive in the world on her own is to rise up the ranks professionally, Yeo Mi Ran treats dating as a form of research on the types of men in the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Comeback Girl’: Limited Series Starring Kathryn Hahn As Joan Rivers Not Moving Forward At Showtime – Update

UPDATE: The Comeback Girl, a limited series which was set to star Kathryn Hahn as late comic legend Joan Rivers, is not moving forward at Showtime, Deadline can confirm. According to Variety, which broke the news first, the comedienne’s life rights, held by daughter Melissa Rivers, was not secured by the series’ producers. Without life rights, The Comeback Girl could have continued as an unauthorized project but would not have been able to tap into Rivers’ jokes and notable moments without the consent of Rivers’ daughter and estate. PREVIOUS SEPT. 21: After receiving an Emmy nomination for playing Agatha on Disney+’s WandaVision,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy