The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Women’s Soccer team will finish off their season this week starting with their last home match of the year when they host St. Cloud State in a makeup of a match earlier that they had started playing but then had to postponed as a storm moved through the area. The match will be at the UMC Women’s Soccer Field at 1:00 PM. UMC has lost 12 matches in a row and have been shut out 10 times in those 12 matches!! The Golden Eagles are 1-15 on the season and 1-12 in the Northern Sun Conference. St. Cloud State is 5-7-3 overall and 5-5-3 in the conference and one game out of eighth place which is the last place to qualify for the Conference Championships next week!! UMC will close out their season on Friday at Bemidji State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO