Modeling Tool to Evaluate Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Policies Now Available to the Public

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Congress last night. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a big win for Louisiana as it will allow the state to both advance long overdue and much-needed major road and bridge projects as well as help expand high speed broadband access, affordability and literacy. These bipartisan investments will be nothing short of transformational. Over the next five years, this nearly $6 billion federal investment will have a significant impact on major projects such as highways, bridges, public transportation, electric vehicle infrastructure, ports, and airports, and it will create a more resilient transportation system that can better withstand disruptions from extreme weather. Louisiana’s aging infrastructure will receive improvements that create a better overall quality of life for all users, expand the economy, and provide a more reliable transportation system for citizens and businesses in Louisiana. In addition, expanded broadband, especially in rural areas of our state, will greatly benefit small businesses, farmers, students, teachers, healthcare professionals and so many others. In short, the historic investment levels of the IIJA provide a unique opportunity to improve and transform our state now and for generations to come. I commend Congress and the Biden Administration for this historic achievement, and I look forward to working with the legislature to ensure that we take full and immediate advantage of this opportunity to advance our state.”

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO