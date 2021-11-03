CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modeling Tool to Evaluate Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Policies Now Available to the Public

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force will benefit from a newly released tool designed to estimate and evaluate the effectiveness of proposed greenhouse gas mitigation policies for achieving Louisiana’s climate goals. The Louisiana Energy Policy Simulator (EPS) is a state-of-the-art modeling tool developed by Energy Innovation, LLC...

gov.louisiana.gov

louisiana.gov

Gov. Edwards, S&W Wholesale Foods Announce New $12 Million Distribution Center, Culinary Test Kitchen and Training Facility Near Hammond

Gov. John Bel Edwards and S&W Wholesale Foods President and Owner Paul Spalitta announced the company is investing $12 million to develop a new multi-temperature wholesale food distribution center near Hammond, Louisiana. Upon completion, the company will relocate its current operations to the new 100,000 square-foot facility, which will feature 30,000 square feet of office space that includes a state-of-the-art culinary test kitchen and a training facility with stadium-style seating.
HAMMOND, LA
WBRE

Pa. senate disapproves joining Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state senate voted to disapprove a regulation by the state Environmental Quality Board (EQB) to have Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The RGGI coalition runs a CO2 “cap and trade” program though the cost of the “emission allowances” traded within the program is, effectively, a tax on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
louisiana.gov

Gov. Edwards' Statement on the Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Congress last night. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a big win for Louisiana as it will allow the state to both advance long overdue and much-needed major road and bridge projects as well as help expand high speed broadband access, affordability and literacy. These bipartisan investments will be nothing short of transformational. Over the next five years, this nearly $6 billion federal investment will have a significant impact on major projects such as highways, bridges, public transportation, electric vehicle infrastructure, ports, and airports, and it will create a more resilient transportation system that can better withstand disruptions from extreme weather. Louisiana’s aging infrastructure will receive improvements that create a better overall quality of life for all users, expand the economy, and provide a more reliable transportation system for citizens and businesses in Louisiana. In addition, expanded broadband, especially in rural areas of our state, will greatly benefit small businesses, farmers, students, teachers, healthcare professionals and so many others. In short, the historic investment levels of the IIJA provide a unique opportunity to improve and transform our state now and for generations to come. I commend Congress and the Biden Administration for this historic achievement, and I look forward to working with the legislature to ensure that we take full and immediate advantage of this opportunity to advance our state.”
POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana politicians call $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill ‘a big win’ for the state

In Louisiana, reportedly about 400,000 to 500,000 households don’t have broadband access, but the state official in charge of broadband development said he believes that’s a lowball estimate. With Louisiana expected to receive $7.2 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the funding is welcomed by Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville in Vernon […] The post Louisiana politicians call $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill ‘a big win’ for the state appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Louisiana University Has Greenhouse Gas Extension Service

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An extension service to explain how to reduce two major greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide and methane — is up and running, serving policy makers and people in industry and government, a Louisiana university announced Thursday. The C1 Extension Service is a resource for information, including...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Watsonville adopts plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions

WATSONVILLE — This week Watsonville’s city council adopted a plan make significant greenhouse gas emission cuts in the city, laying the groundwork to decrease the region’s impact on climate change. The move came about a month after Watsonville became the first city in California urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency for the climate crisis.
WATSONVILLE, CA
The Center Square

Missouri governor considering unemployment benefits for those fired for refusing federally mandated COVID-19 vaccinations

(The Center Square) – If a worker is fired for not getting a federally mandated COVID-19 vaccination, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants to help them. “You see what Iowa just did,” Parson said Thursday in an interview with The Center Square. “I think we want to make sure civil rights or civil liberties are being exercised. If somebody has religious conviction, we want to make sure that's upheld – whatever that takes. And if it's for health reasons, we want to include that, too.”
MISSOURI STATE
oilandgas360.com

Biden’s greenhouse gas ‘crackdown’ will still allow flaring

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) –The Biden administration is poised to unveil a crackdown on methane leaks from oil and gas wells that will be its most consequential action yet to reduce greenhouse gases — but is still likely to disappoint climate activists. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected within days to propose...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
louisiana.gov

Gov. Edwards Breaks Ground on Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex, Announces Completion of Grand Bayou Floodgate

Gov. John Bel Edwards today joined the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) as well as local and state officials to break ground on the Houma Navigation Canal (HNC) Lock Complex and announce the completion of the Grand Bayou Floodgate, two critical components of the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection System.
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

Murphy dramatically increases greenhouse gas reduction goal

Gov. Phil Murphy, increasing his efforts to fight climate change, on Wednesday established an interim greenhouse gas reduction target of 50% below 2006 levels by 2030 and announced $33 million in clean transportation projects. Murphy said the series of actions further secures the state’s clean energy future while protecting residents,...
POLITICS
Brown Daily Herald

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative yields $8.5 million for Ocean State

Rhode Island received $8.5 million in September from the sale of emission permits as a result of its participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade program that includes 11 northeastern states. RGGI, often pronounced “Reggie,” is a coalition of states cooperating to set regional CO2 emissions limits. Companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Proposed greenhouse gas rules will harm the US defense industrial base

For years, Congress and senior Pentagon leaders have attempted to streamline acquisition to make it easier to do business with the Department of Defense. But the Biden administration’s preoccupation with climate change is poised to lead defense acquisition in the opposite direction. Earlier this month, the administration asked for comments...
ENVIRONMENT
newhope.com

Measurements of greenhouse gas emissions far from scientific

"Between 19% and 29% of greenhouse-gas emissions are a result of food production." "The modern food system generates as much as 30% of the greenhouse gases causing global warming." "These world leaders are tasked with committing their countries to actions that will reduce carbon emission by half by 2030." "The...
ENVIRONMENT
louisiana.gov

ICYMI: The Advocate: Our Views: A pragmatic John Bel Edwards looks to the new energy economy

This weekend, The Advocate's Editorial Board wrote about Gov. Edwards’ strong, pragmatic leadership on the issue of climate change and transitioning to a new energy economy. “It was refreshing to see him bring some of that realism across the pond to Glasgow, where world leaders gathered last week for the big UN conference on climate change. Edwards was a visible presence at the event, appearing alongside leaders such as White House climate czar Gina McCarthy and climate envoy John Kerry and sharing the view from an avowedly oil and gas state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
louisiana.gov

Military Spending in Louisiana Has $9.64 Billion Economic Impact

Military-related spending in Louisiana creates $9.64 billion in annual economic impact across all regions of the state, according to a study commissioned by the State of Louisiana. Economic activity associated with that spending results in more than 77,000 jobs and pays $348.7 million in state and local taxes, the study showed.
LOUISIANA STATE
Popular Science

Nitrous oxide is a powerful greenhouse gas—and it’s time to pay attention to it

Carbon dioxide emissions are an obvious climate culprit, but it isn’t the only one. Nitrous oxide, also known as an ingredient in pain-relieving “laughing gas” found in hospitals across the globe, contributed about 7 percent of all US greenhouse gas emissions from human activities. Nitrous oxide, which has 265–298 times the warming potential than CO2 in the next century and lasts in the atmosphere for around 114 years, naturally exists in the atmosphere and is released by microorganisms that live in the soil that’s found in tropical rainforests, melting permafrost, and in the oceans, Civil Eats reported.
ENVIRONMENT

