Pan American Musical Art Research Presents the 16th Annual Edition of the Latin American Cultural Week NYC - Virtual Events from November 12 to 21

Maria Bleth, who grew up in Mexico City and has commemorated Día de los Muertos all her life, describes the tradition of the ofrenda, or altar, that has been a central feature of contemporary celebrations held Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 as a way to honor loved ones who have passed away. Bleth, dressed as La Catrina, made a presentation about ofrendas and Catrina as part of a daylong event held Saturday at the Roswell Public Library. She said that traditional ofrendas would feature food in abundant amounts, water, candles, fresh flowers, as well as photos and favorite items belonging to the loved ones. The event organized in cooperation with the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce also featured a Catholic mass, face painting for kids, singing by local performers and the decorating of cookies and making of paper flowers by youth. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

ROSWELL, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO