Theater & Dance

Pan American Musical Art Research Presents the 16th Annual Edition of the Latin American Cultural Week NYC - Virtual Events from November 12 to 21

 9 days ago

Pan American Musical Art Research (PAMAR), founded in 1984 by Uruguayan-born pianist and Artistic Director Polly Ferman, will present its 16th Annual Latin American Cultural Week (LACW) virtual events, Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 21. All concerts will be presented at 7:30 PM Eastern time on YouTube at...

