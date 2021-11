Ghosts, says a character in Simon Stephens’ moving new play Morning Sun, aren’t the sheet-covered goblins of a child’s imagining, but rather simply “interruptions.” Of what? That goes unsaid, but the small rifts, lasting hurts, unexpected connections and everyday forgivenesses that make up the life portrayed by the extraordinary Edie Falco suggest that existing without interruptions would be a sad fate indeed. Morning Sun, opening tonight in its Off Broadway world premiere at the Manhattan Theatre Club, presents what might be called a life in full, even if the life on view is only as remarkable as any other, which is...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO