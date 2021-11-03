CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Voters back rights for elderly visits, eating and clean air

By DAVID A. LIEB
westplainsdailyquill.net
 9 days ago

New rights to gather in worship and visit loved ones in nursing homes won overwhelming approval in Texas as voters pushed back against pandemic restrictions enacted by...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Right to eat, worship among measures weighed by US voters

Food was faring well in Maine on Tuesday as election results showed voters backing a first-of-its-kind constitutional amendment guaranteeing residents the right to grow, harvest and eat according to their own wishes. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCAX

New York voters approve right to a clean environment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers have approved a ballot measure adding the right to a clean environment to the state constitution. The measure was one of five statewide ballot questions before New York voters Tuesday. Supporters say enshrining a constitutional right to clean air and water will require the government to consider environmental effects early on in policy-making and give greater weight to people who sue when government fails to do so. Critics, including some Republicans and the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York, said that the constitutional right will simply fuel costly lawsuits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

New York's Prop 2 would establish a right to clean air and water

New Yorkers will vote on a handful of statewide ballot proposals in this year’s election. Proposition 2 would amend the state constitution’s bill of rights to include the right to clean air, water and a healthful environment. Environmental groups are supportive of the measure, while agricultural and business interests have come out against the amendment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
State
Texas State
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
#Clean Air
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
