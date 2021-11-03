Kingsbury: No Fault With End-Game Interception

Line: Cardinals +2.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the 49ers at Levi's Stadium:. Kyler Murray is going to be a game-day decision on whether he plays, and that felt almost inevitable since the week started. Maybe Murray will be the Cardinals quarterback Sunday, although if he plays, he will not be at 100 percent. Maybe Colt McCoy will be the quarterback, a decade-plus of NFL experience put on the field for plays that matter for the first time this season. We won't know who until the inactives list comes out 90 minutes before kickoff (or until one of the big national reporters tweets it out thanks to someone leaking it.) This is a game that is important, given its NFC West status and because the Packers – with the Cowboys the other one-loss team – are playing without their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. But only Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury truly know if Murray is indeed capable of playing well enough to make having him be on the field be worth it. And that's what everyone will be waiting to see at 12:55 p.m. Arizona time on Sunday.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO