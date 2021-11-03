CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsbury: No Fault With End-Game Interception

By Kevin Parrish Jr.
Arizona Cardinals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the final interception by the Packers sent the Cardinals to their first loss last week, wide receiver A.J. Green has taken the brunt of the blame. Kliff Kingsbury disputed that analysis Wednesday. "Like I said, that was miscommunication," Kingsbury said. "It had nothing to do with a fault...

www.azcardinals.com

