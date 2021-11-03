Fundraiser set up for family involved in fatal Acadia Parish crash

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family involved in a fatal crash in Acadia Parish

According to the fundraiser page, the Ardoin family was in a major car accident on October 30, 2021.

Maria Ardoin, her husband Eric and son Tansey were severely injured. The accident also claimed the life of her 4 year old son, George. The organizers say that Maria's husband, Eric, is currently in a coma while Maria has sustained 2 broken legs, due to the severity, one leg was amputated.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on La. 367 near La. 1106. Another person, Stacy Lemoine Stevens, 49, of Eunice died in that crash.

The initial investigation revealed Stevens was driving south on La 367 when he lost control of the vehicle and veered into the northbound lane. His car crashed into an SUV with two adults and two children in it, troopers say.

To help the family, you can donate on the gofundme page here.

