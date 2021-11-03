Award Management Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with Surprising Transition | Submittable, Oracle, Benevity

As cloud adoption in IT continues to rise, vendors are introducing cloud directory offerings to space. Cloud directory services software is an implementation of identity management and directory solutions delivered through the cloud. Software help companies store information about individual identities and manage their lifecycles. Companies use these tools as they transition away from on-premise or locally operating identity management software. Cloud directory services solutions provide many simple integrations to help expedite identity management operations across different networks and applications. In an era of increased competition, faster development cycles, and new types of infrastructure and platforms, a cloud-based directory service software that can enable IT is well worth it.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO