Else Provides Update on Key Sales Growth Drivers For 2022

bostonnews.net
 8 days ago

Fast growth (10% MoM) on amazon.com with 60% repeat purchases. Rapid sales acceleration on Walmart.com and additional major US online platforms. Growing to 5,000 natural food, grocery & drug doors, and increasing sales velocity. Expanding product range from one (Toddler) to 10+ products and 20+ SKUs. Canadian launch planned...

www.bostonnews.net

