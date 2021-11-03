Grass Fed Beef Market are expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR in terms of value, reaching US$ 17.9 Bn in 2031

The rapidly increasing data-centric application of NOR flash memories in numerous industries, coupled with the burgeoning prominence of mobile and connected devices, is boosting the global demand for NOR flash memories. The high-performance NOR flash technologies enable the simplification of the memory hierarchy, which can be used for incorporating nonvolatility in logic circuits, opening a new application area for NOR flash memories in hardware security and neuromorphic computing. In addition, nonvolatile memories are also used for the development of 3D stackable memory architecture. NOR flash is most used in applications that require individual bytes of data to be written and read, and it is also used in random and execute-in-place access techniques. The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries. Devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TV sets, washing machines, refrigerators, and music players have become an integral part of people’s lives. Moreover, ongoing advancements in technologies, and the integration of the Internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) encourage the development of smarter consumer electronics.

