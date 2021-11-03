The Intubation Market To Prove Its Servility To Technological Advancements

According to a new market research report "Cloud Advertising Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application (Customer Management, Campaign Management), Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud advertising size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.7 billion in 2021. Cloud-based advertising services that assist at various stages of an advertisement, from selecting an advertisement to determining the price when the advertisement is about to reach the end user, can be referred to as cloud advertising. Cloud advertising facilitates cloud-based advertising for different regions during different stages of online advertising. It provides different tools and services pertaining to different segments, such as business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The cloud advertising market offers integrated solutions and services for digital advertising. The increasing awareness and adoption of the cloud and the rapid increase in the number of internet users fuel the demand for cloud advertising.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO