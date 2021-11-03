CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Close At Highs After Fed Announcement; Nike Announces Partnership, Nears Buy Point

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at new highs in today's stock market while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also spiked in the final hour of trading. The major indexes rallied after the Federal Reserve announced it will begin tapering the pace of its asset purchases later this month....

www.investors.com

Investor's Business Daily

How Investors Just Made An Easy $1.3 Trillion In 7 Days

You didn't need to do anything crazy to grab part of a $1.3 trillion bonanza in seven days. You just needed to listen to us, and at least own the S&P 500. Right on cue, the S&P 500 turned in another "legendary moneymaking" rally through Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, just as Investor's Business Daily predicted it could — and well in advance. Simply holding the S&P 500 put you in the lineup to grab a massive $1.3 trillion minting of money, a 3.2% gain, in just those seven trading days. Using a sound investing strategy could be more profitable, still.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Stumbles After Record Close; PayPal Plunges; Inflation Remains Hot

The stock market quickly gave up opening gains and shifted lower in the first hour of trading Tuesday. PayPal (PYPL) plummeted after its earnings report as quarterly results drove some big moves. Tuesday' stock market opened with modest gains but went negative about 15 minutes into the session. The Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

BioNTech Expects Nearly $20 Billion In Covid Shot Sales; But Was The Guide High Enough?

BioNTech stock dipped Tuesday after its guidance for nearly $20 billion in full-year Covid vaccine sales lagged expectations despite a strong third-quarter report. For the year, BioNTech (BNTX) expects 16 billion to 17 billion euros in sales of its Pfizer (PFE)-partnered Covid shot. That translates to roughly $18.6 billion to $19.7 billion in sales. But that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by FactSet for $20.81 billion in sales of the Covid shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investmentu.com

Income Stocks to Buy Now (Nov. 2021)

When it comes to investing, a long-term mindset is best. If you are a more “set it and forget it” type of person, passive investing may be a better style for you. What’s more, you can get paid a reliable income stream just by knowing which income stocks to buy now. Holding onto those assets can produce massive compounding results.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Falls As Bitcoin Hits Record High; Palantir, PayPal Dive On Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points early Tuesday, as Bitcoin advanced to all-time highs. Key earnings movers included Palantir Technologies, PayPal and Roblox. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) moved up 0.2% Tuesday, while Microsoft (MSFT) rose 0.4% in today's stock market. American Express (AXP), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Nike (NKE) continue to trade near new buy points in the current rally.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 111 points on losses for shares of Visa, Walgreens Boots

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Tuesday morning with shares of Visa and Walgreens Boots facing the biggest declines for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 111 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Visa (V) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Visa's shares are off $3.63, or 1.7%, while those of Walgreens Boots have dropped $0.72, or 1.4%, combining for an approximately 29-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Caterpillar (CAT) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

DocuSign Stock Gets Another Composite Rating Upgrade

DocuSign (DOCU) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. The revised score means the stock currently tops 97% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. History shows the top market performers tend to have a 95 or higher score as they launch their major climbs.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 skids lower Tuesday and misses longest streak of record closes in 66 years as Tesla's stock tumbles 12%

U.S. stock benchmarks headed solidly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite halting lengthy win streaks that had been a feature of a stock market that appeared to levitate off optimism around third-quarter earnings, despite lingering concerns about out-of-control inflation that have been amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks heading into the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 36,320, while the S&P 500 index ended down 0.4% at 4,685, marking its first decline in nine sessions and narrowly missing its longest string of record closes, nine straight all-time highs, since...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) sank 0.22% to $162.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.41 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plunged 11.99% to $1,023.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $219.99 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.85% to $286.35 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.30 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Indexes Retreat En Masse; What This Bitcoin Play Teaches Traders

After a five-week run that sent the Nasdaq composite up 13% from an Oct. 4 low of 14,181 to Friday's peak of 16,053, it probably surprised no one to see the stock market indexes catch their breath. Meantime, the reactions in some stocks following their latest quarterly results? Breathtaking. Trex (TREX), Roblox (RBLX) and…
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Advanced Micro Devices, Delta Air Lines, Coty and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Infrastructure stocks — Industrial stocks got a boost after the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by the House of Representatives over the weekend. Caterpillar, Vulcan Materials added more than 4% while Martin Marietta Materials rose more than 3%. The Global X US Infrastructure Investment ETF, which tracks infrastructure stocks, gained 1.2% and hit an all-time high in the opening minutes of the session.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Why Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Stock Crumbled On This Premium Deal With Pfizer

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) easily beat Wall Street's forecasts Tuesday, but BHVN stock plunged after the company inked a deal with Pfizer for its migraine treatment. Biohaven's Nurtec ODT is the only orally disintegrating tablet in its class of drugs to treat or prevent acute migraines. Now, Pfizer will sell it outside the U.S. In exchange, Biohaven will receive a tiered double-digit royalty on sales and additional payments up to $1.24 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

