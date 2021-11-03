CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong U.S. services sector, private payrolls boost economy as Q4 starts

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - A measure of U.S. services industry activity surged to a record high in October likely as declining COVID-19 cases boosted demand, but businesses remained burdened by snarled supply chains and the resulting exorbitant prices. The significantly improved public health picture appears to be lifting the labor...

investing.com

U.S. Retail Sales Expected To Boost Q4 Economic Rebound Forecast

The sharp slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter (driven by weaker consumer spending) surprised economists, but the case for a rebound in Q4 is building. A key factor in the upbeat forecast: projections that consumer buying will bounce back. Next week’s update (Nov. 16) on retail sales for October is expected to offer more support for managing expectation up.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

How strange, gold rises on strong payrolls

US economy added 531,000 jobs in October, surpassing expectations. Gold reacted… in a bullish way, and jumped above $1,800!. The October nonfarm payrolls came surprisingly strong. As the chart below shows, the US labor market added 531,000 jobs last month, much above the expectations (MarketWatch’s analysts forecasted 450,000 added jobs). So, it’s a nice change from the last two disappointing reports. What’s more, the August and September numbers were significantly revised up – by 235,000 combined. Let’s keep in mind that we also have the additions of 1,091,000 in July and 366,000 in August (after an upward revision).
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

USDA: Strong U.S. economy but falling crop prices in 2022

The red-hot U.S. recovery from the pandemic, with the fastest economic growth rate since 1984, will moderate to a still-strong 3.5% in 2022, said the USDA in its first look at the agricultural economy in the new year. Farm-gate prices for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton, the four most widely planted crops, were projected to decline as production, suppressed by the pandemic, catches up with demand.
AGRICULTURE
Business
FXStreet.com

DXY eases despite strong us payrolls, AUD/USD extends losses

JPY Outperforms, Risk-Off, Metals Soar, Bond Yields Slump. Summary: The Aussie Dollar tumbled, despite a broadly based weaker Greenback. Upbeat October Payrolls initially lifted US bond yields which turned lower at the close of trading. The US economy created 534,000 Jobs, better than median expectations of 452,000 and September’s poor 194,000. October Unemployment improved to 4.6% from 4.8%, and better than forecasts at 4.7%. Wages were unchanged at 0.4%, matching estimates. In late New York trade, the US 10-year bond yield settled at 1.53%, which was a whopping 8 basis points lower than where it opened (1.61%). Two-year US rates dipped to 0.40% from 0.42%. FX followed bond rates lower. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, reversed gains to finish 0.14% lower to 94.22. Following the release of the US Jobs report, the DXY hit a new high this year at 94.62 (94.32 Friday open). Speculative Dollar long bets pared their positions after the strong Payrolls report failed to sustain an initial move higher for the Greenback. Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the US Dollar slumped 0.47% to 113.30 (113.78). The Euro (EUR/USD) grinded higher, up a modest 0.07% to 1.1568 (1.1555). Sterling, battered on Thursday after the Bank of England failed to lift rates, eased further to 1.3480 from 1.3500 (Friday’s opening). The Australian Dollar continued its underperformance, hitting an overnight, and 3-week low at 0.7360, and settling unchanged at 0.7400. Lower US bond yields pushed the Greenback modestly lower against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH pair dipped to 6.3940 (6.3965) while USD/SGD settled at 1.3497 from 1.3510. Commodities were stronger. Spot Gold prices finished 1.3% higher to USD 1,817.00 (USD 1,791.00). Brent Crude Oil prices soared 2.45% to USD 82.50.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Gold price forecast after the strong US non-farm payrolls data

Gold price held steady after the strong US jobs numbers. The US added more than 543k jobs in October while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%. The data came two days after the hawkish Fed decision. Gold price was little changed on Friday after the relatively strong US non-farm payrolls...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

U.S. Services Sector Surges, Setting Records on Several Fronts

The ISM services index climbed higher to 66.7 in October from 61.9 in September, reaching a new high. This was much better than market expectations for a more modest increase to 62.0. Despite the decline in the manufacturing reading, the ISM composite reading moved to 66.1 from 61.8 in September.
ECONOMY
wsau.com

U.S. service sector index hits record high in October; shortages worsening – ISM survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A measure of U.S. services industry activity surged to a record high in October likely as declining COVID-19 cases boosted demand, but businesses remained burdened by snarled supply chains and the resulting exorbitant prices. The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index vaulted...
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Private sector added 571K jobs in October

Private sector employment rebounded strongly in October, with employers adding 571,000 jobs despite persistent labor shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to payroll giant ADP. Small businesses added 115,000 jobs, including 56,000 at businesses with between one and 19 employees and 60,000 at businesses with between 20 and 49 employees,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Private-sector hiring picks up as workers continued to pour into service jobs

U.S. private-sector hiring accelerated in October as the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant waned and supplemental unemployment benefits expired. The U.S. economy added 571,000 private-sector jobs last month, up from a downwardly revised 523,00 new jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment report released Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 400,000 jobs.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Forget Q3, U.S. Economy Likely to Regain Pace in Q4: 5 Picks

Wall Street has continued its strong recovery rally this month even though the U.S. economy grew just 2% in third-quarter 2021, after rising 6.4% and 6.7%, in the first and second quarter, respectively. The consensus estimate for the third quarter was 2.7%. Stock market performance is predominantly guided by future...
BUSINESS
FOX59

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
pymnts

Upwork On Easing Global Gig Economy Payroll Pains

The international eCommerce ecosystem has seen unprecedented growth since the pandemic began in March 2020, yielding many opportunities for digital-first businesses to expand internationally — and many are taking active measures to seize the moment. Merchants, digital platforms, aggregators and other firms that conduct their businesses online have been adding new payment gateways and features to their payments stacks to help facilitate smoother entry into new markets. The result is an ever-expanding and increasingly complex web of relationships between international eCommerce merchants, the platforms and marketplaces that connect them to customers abroad and the payment service providers (PSPs) that enable their payments operations.
ECONOMY
FOX40

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to […]
BUSINESS

