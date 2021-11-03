Gold and silver move lower heading into the European open

South Africa (Nov 11) Gold Fields Ltd recorded a 9% increase in gold production for the third quarter that ended September from a year earlier, but its cost of production increased, the South Africa-based miner said on Thursday. Annual global gold production had fallen for the first time in 2019, followed by 2020 as no new major mines were discovered or brought online. This has prompted a long-term view that gold reserves have peaked out, triggering a wave of capital expenditure from miners globally to bring new mines online and benefit from high prices and demand. However, high capital expenditure also adds to the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) - a metric used by gold miners to measure overall cost of producing gold.

METAL MINING ・ 1 DAY AGO