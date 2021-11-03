Chief Information Officer (Director of Digital Services)

The Chief Information Officer (CIO) will be accountable for the day-to-day operations of the Digital Services directorate. This includes delivery of technology services across the organisation that are aligned to the strategic objectives, ensuring the delivery of solutions that meet the business and clinical needs of our people and the patients and communities we serve.

You will be an innovative, creative and strategic thinker, with the ability to take a Trust-wide responsibility for the development and implementation of our digital strategy and programmes, working with others to embed a culture which embraces digital transformation and continuous improvement.

The be successful in this role, you will share our values and will engage, inspire and influence at all levels. Demonstrating resilience in the face of challenge; you will provide a clear vision, harnessing the ideas and talents of our committed staff to ensure we are constantly improving the lives of the people we serve.

Reporting to the Executive Director of Transformation, Innovation and Digital Services, you will drive forward the next stage of our digital journey, developing our new digital strategy, and ensuring we maximise the benefits and further opportunities that our new electronic patient record system can bring to the organisation.

Our future success in delivering the highest quality healthcare to our population relies on getting our digital strategy right. You will help to embed a culture of continuous improvement, innovation and engagement, which embraces digital transformation and new ways of working, in close collaboration with regional partners.

You will work collaboratively with senior colleagues, and clinical stakeholders in shaping the future development of our digital strategy and plans for the future, helping to embed a culture of transformation and continuous quality improvement.

Please refer to the Candidate Information Pack for more information about the role, and details of how to apply.