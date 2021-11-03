CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hurd was “Super Relaxed” Making Debut Album

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Hurd recently released his debut album titled Pelago. The singer-songwriter shares the process he took in making the album. “Thinking through the recording process for Pelago, I think you only get one shot to make a...

The Boot

Jimmie Allen Says Goodbye to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Double Elimination

It was Week 8 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (Nov. 8), and Jimmie Allen performed not one, but two dances during Janet Jackson Night. First, both Allen and his partner, Emma Slater — decked out in gold, glittery costumes — danced the Cha-Cha to Jackson’s "Escapade." Ultimately, the judges didn’t feel like it was Allen's best, giving the performance a total of 32 out of 40 possible points.
THEATER & DANCE
wbwn.com

Old Dominion Doesn’t Take CMA Nomination for Granted

Old Dominion has won the Vocal Group of the Year Award from the CMA and ACM several times now. However, that does not mean they take being nominated for granted. “You know, these days when we get a nomination for Vocal Group of the Year, it’s so awesome. I think, you know, back when we first got it, it was a, it was a surprise. And, you know, we had worked really hard and suddenly we found ourselves in this new category and of acceptance in the country music community. And now we’ve won it a few times. And we’re at that point, I feel like that it’s turned into a surprise again, you know. Like now we’re just like, so grateful to have the lives and jobs that we have, and to be operating on the level that we have been able to for so long now. Every time it comes around, it’s just like the first time we’re super surprised and just extra grateful that we have what we have.”
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Gabby Barrett Shares Story Behind “The Good Ones”

Gabby Barrett shares the story behind her Country Music Association (CMA) nominated song “The Good Ones.”. “I wrote ‘The Good Ones’ about my husband (Cade Foehner) with a group of friends of mine. The idea came about because people would always ask me while I was on American Idol, ‘How’s your boyfriend doing?’ And I’d be like ‘Oh, he’s good … he’s a good one.’ So, I wanted to write a song about the good ones out there … especially, my good one, and for anyone else who has a good one.”
MUSIC
country1025.com

Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Get Into Halloween Fun

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd are thinking this Halloween they will do a family-themed Halloween costume with their one-and-a-half-year-old son Hayes. Ryan says, “As an adult, I have not dressed up every year, and I feel like that’s ok. But I think this year we have a kid that’s gonna really enjoy getting to do it.” Maren agrees, “Yeah.”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Maren Morris
Herald-Palladium

Emma Hamel releases debut album

BERRIEN SPRINGS — When her senior year at Andrews Academy was suddenly cut short by the COVID pandemic, Emma Hamel wrote “Standing By My Side,” a song for the Class of 2020. The song and the accompanying YouTube video struck a chord. To date, the video has been viewed more...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: Plush are the future of rock on debut album

“Plush," Plush (Pavement Entertainment) I no longer fear for the future of rock 'n' roll: It is in the capable hands of the four young ladies of Plush, perhaps the heaviest all-female rock group ever to put pick to string, and whose debut album could be the best album of 2021.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Buffalo Nichols’ Debut Album Brings Back the Blues

Singer/songwriter Buffalo Nichols’ newest record is an exploration into the importance of blues when it comes to the Black experience. Formerly part of the folk duo Nickel & Rose, Nichols decided to branch off from the group to get back to his roots and write music that felt more meaningful.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Breland To Make Opry Debut This Weekend

Breland will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday (November 5th). He's set to perform his song “My Truck” as well as “Cross Country.”. Breland said, “The Opry is easily the most iconic venue in music and so many legends have made history on its stage. To have an opportunity like this so early in my career is an honor, and I can’t wait to soak it all in on Friday.”
MUSIC
#Bloomington Normal
countryfancast.com

10 Quick Ryan Hurd Facts

Ryan Hurd is making his way into the spotlight alongside his wife and fellow artist Maren Morris. Did you know these 10 facts about him?. Country artist Ryan Hurd is fellow star Maren Morris‘ other half and he released a single, “Diamonds or Twine.” Check out the music video below, then test your knowledge regarding the singer-songwriter!
CELEBRITIES
Kentucky New Era

Ryan Hurd On His Duet w/ Wife Maren Morris "Chasing After You" | CMT Hit Story

The first time you hear Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris’ sweet collab you’re already hooked, and we’ve had it on repeat ever since. 🔁 ❤. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #RyanHurd #HitStory #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris have been “Chasing After You” at a famous Music City hotel

If the CMA-nominated video Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd made for “Chasing After You” leaves you dizzy, it’s possible for you to practically step into it. “The tabletop/spinning part… was done in a studio,” Maren explains. “But the rest of the video, we shot at The Hermitage Hotel here in [Nashville], which I had never been to before, but it’s beautiful.”
TV & VIDEOS
wbwn.com

Walker Hayes Gets “Fancy Like” Number One

The advanced charts are out for this week and it is Walker Hayes dancing his way to the top with “Fancy Like.”. The advanced release of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck singles charts show “Fancy Like” moving up to take over the #1 spot on both charts for this week.
THEATER & DANCE
