Ryan Hurd was “Super Relaxed” Making Debut Album

Old Dominion has won the Vocal Group of the Year Award from the CMA and ACM several times now. However, that does not mean they take being nominated for granted. “You know, these days when we get a nomination for Vocal Group of the Year, it’s so awesome. I think, you know, back when we first got it, it was a, it was a surprise. And, you know, we had worked really hard and suddenly we found ourselves in this new category and of acceptance in the country music community. And now we’ve won it a few times. And we’re at that point, I feel like that it’s turned into a surprise again, you know. Like now we’re just like, so grateful to have the lives and jobs that we have, and to be operating on the level that we have been able to for so long now. Every time it comes around, it’s just like the first time we’re super surprised and just extra grateful that we have what we have.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO