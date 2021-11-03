CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Notice and comment period underway for Shell Rock River-Winnebago River comprehensive watershed management plan

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a vision to improve natural resources through collaborative action, watershed planning partners, including Shell Rock River Watershed District, Freeborn County, Freeborn County Soil and Watershed Conservation District (SWCD) and the city of Albert Lea, have prepared and released a draft Shell Rock River-Winnebago River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan (CWMP) for...

www.albertleatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal judge rejects Trump effort to block Jan. 6 docs

A federal judge has denied former President Trump ’s lawsuit that seeks to block the National Archives from handing over documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, prompting the former president to quickly appeal the ruling. Trump sued the committee last month in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Aaron Rodgers says he takes 'full responsibility' for people feeling 'misled' by comments on Covid vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sidelined by Covid-19, acknowledged Tuesday that he "misled some people" about his vaccination status. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM, Rodgers confirmed that he is unvaccinated, claimed that he is allergic to vaccines and that he has taken ivermectin, said he is the victim of a “woke mob” and acknowledged that he has been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
NFL
The Hill

Brian Williams to leave NBC News after 28 years

MSNBC host and former "Nightly News" anchor Brian Williams will leave NBC News in December after 28 years at the network, he announced Tuesday. Williams, who has helmed MSNBC's 11 p.m. show “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” for the past five years, said he is stepping away from the network at the completion of his contract.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Albert Lea, MN
Government
County
Freeborn County, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
Freeborn County, MN
Government
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watershed Management#Water Management#Holistic Management#Watersheds#Swcd#Cwmp#Shell Rock Watershed

Comments / 0

Community Policy