Notice and comment period underway for Shell Rock River-Winnebago River comprehensive watershed management plan
With a vision to improve natural resources through collaborative action, watershed planning partners, including Shell Rock River Watershed District, Freeborn County, Freeborn County Soil and Watershed Conservation District (SWCD) and the city of Albert Lea, have prepared and released a draft Shell Rock River-Winnebago River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan (CWMP) for...www.albertleatribune.com
Comments / 0