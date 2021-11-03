CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evolent Health (EVH) Appoints Tunde Sotunde to its Board

 9 days ago

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Dr. Tunde Sotunde MD, MBA, FAAP has been appointed to...

StreetInsider.com

Bright Health Group (BHG) Misses Q3 EPS by 34c

Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GUIDANCE:. Bright Health...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Appoints Roshawn Blunt to its Board

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Roshawn Blunt to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Blunt...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Appoints Lucy Doan to its Board

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI), a digitally first portfolio company, today announced Lucy Doan has been elected to the Digital Brands Group, Inc. Board of Directors. Doan brings 25 years of financial and strategic experience in the consumer industry, including several publicly traded companies. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Grunt Style, an online apparel company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NeoGenomics Appoints Dave Daly to Its Board of Directors

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, has appointed Dave Daly to serve on its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Jacobs (J) Appoints Priya Abani to its Board

Jacobs (NYSE: J) announced today the election of Priya Abani to its Board of Directors. With more than 20 years' experience in business and technology, Abani brings a proven track record of innovating new paradigms, scaling ground-breaking products and services, developing entrepreneurial organizations, and building cross-industry strategic partnerships.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NeoGenomics (NEO) Appoints Dave Daly to Its Board

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, has appointed Dave Daly to serve on its Board of Directors. Dave Daly joined our Board of Directors effective...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

First Horizon National (FHN) Appoints Hope Dmuchowski As CFO

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced the appointment of Hope Dmuchowski as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She will serve on the Company's Executive Management Committee and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan.
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Provable Markets appoints Caroline O’Connell to its advisory board

Provable Markets, a New York-based broker-dealer, welcomes Caroline O'Connell to its advisory board. O'Connell brings more than 20 years of executive experience in public Fortune 500 global companies across the financial services, wealth management, and insurance industries. She is currently an...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Southwest Gas (SWX) Appoints E. Renae Conley and Carlos A. Ruisanchez to its Board

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) today announced the appointment of E. Renae Conley, Chief Executive Officer of ER Solutions, LLC, and Carlos A. Ruisanchez, co-founder of Sorelle Capital, Sorelle Entertainment and Sorelle Hospitality, to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022. The Company also announced Michael J. Melarkey and Stephen C. Comer will retire from the Board at the time of the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Robert L. Boughner has been appointed as Chair of the Board effective at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Following the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Board will comprise 10 directors, nine of whom are independent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Appoints Vicky L. Free To Its Board Of Directors

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced today that Vicky L. Free (Sistrunk) has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective Nov. 4, 2021. Free replaces VIZIO Director SC Huang, who is retiring from the Board. Huang had served as a member of VIZIO’s Board of Directors since December 2020 and as a member of VIZIO, Inc.’s Board of Directors since 2004.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Announces Vicente Reynal Appointed Chairman

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has appointed Vicente Reynal as chairman of the company and William (Bill) Donnelly to serve as the company's lead director. Both appointments are effective immediately.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Appoints Anne Finucane to its Board

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that Anne Finucane has been appointed to its Board of Directors. "We are delighted to have Anne join our Board," said Laura Alber,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Appoints Nelda Connors to its Board

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has elected Nelda Connors to the company's Board of Directors, effective as of Feb. 3, 2022. With the addition of Connors, Zebra's Board will have nine members. She will join as a member of the Board's Audit Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Gap, Inc. (GPS) Appoints Lisa Donohue to its Board

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) announced today that Lisa Donohue has been elected to the Gap Inc. Board of Directors. Donohue brings 30 years of global consumer, data and digital marketing leadership, including as CEO of two of the world's leading marketing agencies. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of NRG Energy, AcuityAds and Brown Jordan as well as She Runs It, a non-profit organization helping women access marketing, media and tech leadership roles.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Appoints Amit Singh to its Board

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced the appointment of Amit Singh to its Board of Directors. "I'm excited to welcome Amit to Asana's Board of Directors as we further strengthen...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Announces Appointment of Independent Director

Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that Mr. Saeed Al Hamli, former Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Egypt, has been appointed as an independent director to the board of directors (the "Board"), effective November 7th, 2021. Mr. Al Hamli will serve as a member of audit committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fortive (FTV) Appoints Wright Lassiter III to Its Board

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Wright Lassiter III as a director of Fortive, effective January 1, 2022. Alan Spoon,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Appoints Nancy Valente to its Board

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment of Nancy Valente, M.D. as an independent member of the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Valente is a renowned expert in hematology and oncology drug development with over 20 years of experience leading global development programs at Genentech/Roche and other leading pharmaceutical companies involving novel first-in-class molecules. In addition to her Board appointment, Dr. Valente will chair the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and be a member of the Audit Committee.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

Clarus Commerce Appoints Kelly Mahoney and Kevin Johnson to Its Board of Directors

Ulta Beauty and former Ebates executives bring decades of consumer engagement and business expertise to end-to-end loyalty solutions provider. Clarus Commerce, a leading provider of end-to-end loyalty solutions, announced Kelly Mahoney and Kevin Johnson as members of its board of directors. In their positions, both Kelly and Kevin serve as strategic advisors, working closely with Clarus Commerce leadership on driving business initiatives and supporting the company in its next phase of growth.
BUSINESS

