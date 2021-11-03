Evolent Health (EVH) Appoints Tunde Sotunde to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) today announced the appointment of E. Renae Conley, Chief Executive Officer of ER Solutions, LLC, and Carlos A. Ruisanchez, co-founder of Sorelle Capital, Sorelle Entertainment and Sorelle Hospitality, to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022. The Company also announced Michael J. Melarkey and Stephen C. Comer will retire from the Board at the time of the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Robert L. Boughner has been appointed as Chair of the Board effective at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Following the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Board will comprise 10 directors, nine of whom are independent.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO